Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson Will Host SNL's Final Season 50 Episodes
The White Lotus and Righteous Gemstones actor makes his hosting debut, while the Jurassic World: Rebirth star will become a seven-timer in the finale.
When Quinta Brunson hosts Saturday Night Live on May 3 with Musical Guest Benson Boone, it'll kick off a closing stretch of three back-to-back new episodes. And what a way to wrap up Season 50: The final two SNL Hosts of the 2024-2025 cycle are a star of three buzzy cable shows and a member of SNL's Five-Timers Club. In fact, the latter will become a seven-timer in the season finale.
Get all the details on Saturday Night Live's final episodes before the summer hiatus below.
Walton Goggins is hosting SNL's May 10 episode with Musical Guest Arcade Fire
Walton Goggins is a longtime character actor whose TV credits include Justified, The Shield, and Fallout. It is his first time hosting SNL.
In addition to currently playing Baby Billy in the final season of The Righteous Gemstones (can we get a Teenjus sketch!?), Goggins had a breakout role as Rick Hatchett on Season 3 of Mike White's White Lotus. Goggins' season was parodied during Jon Hamm's April 12 episode in a pretaped sketch titled The White Potus.
Arcade Fire will be the Musical Guest for their sixth time, on the heels of their May 9 Pink Elephant album release.
Who is hosting the SNL finale?
Scarlett Johansson.
Scarlett Johansson will host Saturday Night Live's May 17 Season 50 finale. The Academy Award-nominated actress will co-star with Jonathan Bailey in the Universal film Jurassic World: Rebirth, in theaters July 2. The Black Widow star became an SNL Five-Timer on March 11, 2017; she has hosted in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017, and most recently in 2019.
A longtime friend to the show who's made many cameos and met husband Colin Jost on set, Johansson's already been a recurring presence in Season 50. In the 2024 Christmas episode, Johansson joined Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, and John Mulaney to induct Host Martin Short — and stuck around to watch Jost and Michael Che's holiday joke swap. With a reaction cam on her face in a split-screen, no less:
Like several of her fellow Five-Timers Club members, Johansson appeared in February's SNL50: The Anniversary Special, portraying a Maharelle Sister alongside Kim Kardashian and Kristen Wiig's Doonese and singing in John Mulaney's sprawling "New York 50th Musical."
Johansson also briefly revived her Ivanka Trump impersonation in the April 12 The White Potus parody — stay tuned to see if she does it again on May 17.
Grammy-winning singer and rapper Bad Bunny will make his third appearance as Musical Guest in the season finale, performing songs from his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album. The artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest in Season 49, and popped up as Domingo's brother Santiago in the SNL50 special's "Domingo: Vow Renewal" sketch.
Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock at 11:30ET and PT/10:30c, streaming next day on Peacock.
