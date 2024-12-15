Adam Sandler Popped Up in Chris Rock's "Gallbladder Surgery" SNL Sketch — Literally

The former cast member made a funny moment out of a technical glitch and welcomed Emil Wakim to the cast.

Adam Sandler was the latest Saturday Night Live former cast member to make a surprise appearance in Season 50. The actor and comedian popped up — literally — playing a patient whose surgery has gone awry in the "Gallbladder Surgery" sketch from Host Chris Rock's December 14 episode.

In the sketch, a team of doctors and nurses (Chris Rock, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Emil Wakim) realize they've accidentally removed the wrong organ after a nurse (Sarah Sherman) issued the wrong instructions.

"Wait. Are you guys mad at me?!" asks the nurse, Lislie, before requesting a soothing hug amid the groups' mass panic. That's when they realize Lislie also managed to drop an iPod inside the patient — but just when you think this sketch will be all about the nurse's incompetence, the patient rose from underneath his covering to reveal himself. Enter Sandman.

Adam Sandler spurts blood everywhere, welcomes Emil Wakim in Chris Rock SNL sketch

Rising up on the operating table, Sandler's character — who wore a Hawaaian shirt to his operation, evidently — immediately shot blood on the wall before beginning a lecture on why it's important to be kind to your coworkers.

"Every workplace needs a Lislie," he told the group, sitting up as he appeared to fiddle with something out of sight. "Every...everyone needs a Lislie," he began again. Sherman started to laugh, and helped Sandler out by bending down so the blood could hit her square in the face before rising with a hilarious expression.

Ego Nwodim, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Sarah Sherman during the "Gallbladder Surgery" sketch from Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 9 on December 14, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"One coworker to rag on — if it wasn't her it'd be you, Nurse Michelle," Sandler continued, hitting Nwodim and "unnamed male nurse" Yang with more blood.

"And you, Not Sure What Your Role in This Skit Is," Sandler went on, addressing new SNL cast member Emil Wakim (it should be mentioned here that when it comes to Saturday Night Live, they're sketches, not skits). "But so happy you're getting airtime. Good luck! Hope your parents are proud of you."

It's hard to tell underneath all that fake blood, but Wakim appeared pleased as he said his thanks.

Watch "Gallbladder Surgery" from Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 9 above.

How many times has Adam Sandler hosted SNL? Only once! Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live on May 4, 2019.

Sandler spent five years on Saturday Night Live, first joining as a writer in 1990 before becoming a cast member from 1991-1995. He and Chris Rock overlapped for three seasons. He's more recently collaborated with Sarah Sherman, when she played Rebecca in the 2023 film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Sherman has also been an opening act for Sandler during past stand-up comedy dates.

Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman, Tim Meadows, Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey, Rob Schneider, Chris Farley, Al Franken, Melanie Hutshell during a Saturday Night Live Season 18 press conference on September 24, 1992. Photo: Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Sandler's December 14 cameo was his first appearance on the show since two cameos during 2020's "SNL at Home" stretch of episodes. Or as blogger and SNL statistician Mike Murray put it in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Adam Sandler makes his first SNL appearance in 1,694 days and first live appearance in 2,051 days." Great to have him back.