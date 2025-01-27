Timothée Chalamet Tries "Chris Rock-Style" Standup in SNL's Barista Sketch

Timothée Chalamet had the audience laughing a latte in Saturday Night Live's "New Barista Training" sketch, playing a wannabe stand-up comedy star named Benny. The A Complete Unknown Star's versatility made "New Barista Training" a double shot of funny.

Set in a coffee shop, two managers (Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner) are leading a training session for new baristas Tom (Devon Walker), Cassie (Ashley Padilla), and Benny (Timothée Chalamet). As a final fun exercise, the managers reveal that one of the job's perks is coming up with "quippy jokes for our chalkboard out front."

"Whoa wait, we get to do jokes? I love comedy," says Benny, who suddenly perks up when the employees mention the chalkboard.

The managers ask the baristas to throw out some puns for the outdoor sign, and while Tom and Cassie try their best espresso expressions, Benny takes it to the next level — and transforms when he lives out his stand-up comedy dreams.

Timothée Chalamet delivers confusing coffee stand-up in "New Barista Training" SNL sketch

When it's Benny's turn, he gets up from his seat and performs a joke that you might hear on the Def Comedy Jam stage, not behind your local coffee bar.

"Man, you ever go to your lady's place and she got a yellow ring around the tub? I'm like, girl, who you been washing up in there? Homer Simpson?" Benny says to an imaginary audience.

Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Timothée Chalamet, and Ashley Padilla in the "New Barista Training" Saturday Night Live sketch on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Photo: Will Heath / NBC

The managers are confused by Benny's sudden stand-up routine, saying that his joke doesn't really fit since it didn't mention coffee, and he did a "Chris Rock-style pace... that's kind of difficult to convey on a sign."

They asked the baristas-in-training to go around again, and give another try at some puns for the sign. Benny once again jumps up to perform a stand-up routine, this time adding music cues, some dance moves, and even a catch phrase.

As Benny tries to convince the mangers, he even does some crowd work on an unsuspecting customer (new Season 50 cast member Emil Wakim). It's eventually revealed that he's only the warm-up act for another comic, Big Reggie McCrae (Kenan Thompson) — who comes out from the back and turns Bungalow Cafe into his own stand-up comedy special.

Watch "New Barista Training" from Season 50, Episode 12, above, and stream every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.