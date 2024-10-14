"Oasis" Reassured Colin Jost About Their Reunion Tour on SNL's Weekend Update

James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman stopped by the desk as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher on October 12.

The feud between Oasis band members Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher is a legendary sibling rivalry: The band originally broke up in 2009 after years of fighting, with Noel Gallagher stating at the time that "people will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer." So it came as a surprise when the two announced that they would be reuniting for a tour in 2025.

To comment, the brothers stopped by "Weekend Update" on the October 12 episode of Saturday Night Live. Well, it wasn't the real Gallaghers, but SNL cast members James Austin Johnson as Noel and Sarah Sherman as Liam — wearing the "Supersonic" brothers' signature sunglasses and speaking in exaggerated British accents.

"Now everyone's wondering: Are you guys going to be cool to tour a year from now?" co-anchor Colin Jost asked the Gallagher brothers after they wheeled out behind the "Weekend Update" desk.

"I'm cool if he's cool," said Noel, as Sherman's Liam followed with, "I'm cool. I'm cooler than you are," which naturally resulted in the two calling each other babies.

"You're 50 years old! You're fighting like a couple of little kids," Jost interjected. "There must be something that you both agree on."

Oasis finds common ground on SNL's "Weekend Update"

Turns out the brothers do agree a few things, such as which cartoon characters are "legends," proceeding to list off animated faves SpongeBob Squarepants, Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rugrats' Tommy Pickles.

Trying to get to the genesis of the feud, Jost asked them where their beef began — and Liam Gallagher revealed it all started at a concert at Wembley Stadium in 1993 with the Spice Girls. Maybe.

"Guys, listen: I really need your tour to work out, okay? Because I already bought tickets, and I'm about to mosh out so hard that I win white boy of the year award," pleaded Jost, laughing as he read from the cue cards in what felt like a Joke Swap-esque moment. "So let's get back on common ground. There must be things you agree on besides cartoons?"

Another surprising topic the fake Gallagher siblings agree on is Sex and the City boyfriends — specifically how Steve is a legend, and Mr. Big is a "toxic legend." Their favorite Will Smith movie? I Am Legend. "Double legend!" the two excitedly exclaim.

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Wembley Stadium on October 16, 2008 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

While "Weekend Update" certainly can't promise Oasis fans that the will actually happen, if it does, it will surely be legendary.

Watch the Oasis segment of SNL's October 12 "Weekend Update" above, and stream all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.