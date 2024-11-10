Bill Burr Is a Passionate Patriots Fan in SNL's Buffalo Wild Wings Commercial

The stand-up comic paid homage to his Massachusetts roots in the November 9 commercial parody.

If you're a fan of stand-up comic and actor Bill Burr, you likely know that he hails from Boston — so perhaps you can consider Saturday Night Live's "Buffalo Wild Wings" sketch an homage to his roots. In the commercial parody from Burr's November 9 episode, his disorderly sports bar patron charactor skewered a certain segment of the New England Patriots' fanbase.

The fake ad opens by introducing a few "real NFL fans" to explain "why Buffalo Wild Wings is their go to game day destination." One Raiders fan (Emil Wakim) comes for the five dollar drafts, while a Lions fan (Devon Walker) is all about the wings. But Burr's character Sean the Patriots fan, first introduced cursing at the TV, is "here because my wife says I bring tension to the house."

Bill Burr's Patriots fan brawls at the Buffalo Wild Wings on SNL

While the other NFL fans keep things pretty chill, Burr's Sean helps himself to Buffalo Wild Wings' beer taps and loudly debates about former Pats coach Bill Belichick. He seems to find drama wherever he goes — or rather, he seems to bring the drama, arguing with his son (Mikey Day) before they grapple while a waitress (Ashley Padilla) holds his toddler daughter.

Host Bill Burr and Marcello Hernández during Promos in Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 6 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

"Game day is better at Buffalo Wild Wings," the rest of the fans say in unison at the end of the spot, while Sean goes with, "nothing p----- my wife off more than me relaxing in my own house."

Burr played the same character in SNL's "Sam Adams" sketch

While seemingly every region of the country has been referenced in an SNL sketch over the past 50 years (including a few that don't exist, like the Creole community in the "Maine Justice" sketches), New England and its residents are certainly no exception.

Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon played a pair of heavily-accented lovebird "Boston Teens" in their recurring sketches:

Casey Affleck played a classic New England Dunkin Donuts patron in a companion piece to Burr's "Buffalo Wild Wings" sketch back in 2016:

...And during Burr's first SNL hosting stint in 2020, he played Sean, the very same beer-swigging Bostonite, in his "Sam Adams" sketch.