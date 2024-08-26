Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase's SNL Cold Open is Peak Physical Comedy

The Only Murders in the Building stars hosted SNL together for the first time alongside original cast member Chase.

Whether it's onstage or onscreen, Steve Martin and Martin Short are magic together. Case in point: Their history of sharing scenes on Saturday Night Live. The Only Murders in the Building stars co-hosted a standout episode on December 10, 2022 — but that wasn't their first time sharing top billing in Studio 8H. Martin and Short also co-hosted SNL on December 6, 1986, alongside another star who found fame on the sketch series, original cast member Chevy Chase. And that episode's cold open was something of a callback to Chase's brief but impactful time on the show.

It was Short's debut as an SNL Host, returning to 30 Rock one year after his sole season as a cast member from 1984-1985 (his castmates included Billy Crystal and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). It was Chase's fifth and, though the show had only been on the air for 11 years, it was already Martin's ninth. The three appeared together in support of their feature film The Three Amigos, and they kicked things off by showcasing their considerable physical comedy chops.

Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short stand together at the Motion Picture Academy for the premiere of their film Three Amigos, on December 10, 1986. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The classic sketch opens with an establishing shot of the fictional "Gerald Ford Clinic," ostensibly a parody of the Betty Ford Clinic (now the Betty Ford Center), a real rehabilitation facility co-founded by the former First Lady. During his two seasons on SNL, Chase was famous for his impression of the 38th president, portraying him as a pratfall-prone klutz who often entered a room falling.

"Group Therapy" takes that concept and runs with it — or more accurately, stumbles into it. At a Stumblebums Anonymous meeting, a bandaged man (Kevin Nealon) sits amid signs that say "One Step at a Time" and "Bumping the Head: How? Why?" That's when Steve Martin enters to applause — and immediately trips over Nealon's legs.

Martin Short arrives next, managing to clatter into multiple objects in what's actually a lowkey-graceful twirl disguised as a spinning fall. He takes down a sign and Martin rescues an American flag before it hits the floor. "Marty," Steve, and Kevin all nervously introduce themselves as self-proclaimed stumblebums as they wait for their counselor.

Naturally, that counselor would be Chevy Chase — and by the time the comedian has made his way to his seat, it's a wonder any of the set is still standing.

Steve Martin during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on January 31, 2008. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank

You can stream all 16 of Steve Martin-hosted episodes, Martin Short's four episodes (including his two with Martin), and Chevy Chase's eight episodes on Peacock anytime, too.