John Mulaney's Latest SNL New York Musical Welcomed Back Pete Davidson

From the genius minds behind "Diner Lobster," "Bodega Bathroom," "Airport Sushi," "Times Square Souvenir," and "Subway Churro" comes the latest installment in John Mulaney's SNL New York musical series, "Port Authority Duane Reade."

The sprawling live musical sketch debuted during Mulaney's sixth stint hosting Saturday Night Live on November 2, incorporating most of the cast as well as returning alums Pete Davidson and Andy Samberg, who concluded his pre-election run playing Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff in the show's cold open.

Whether you're a New Yorker who knows the uniquely abysmal experience of a drug store in any of the city's commuter hubs or you're simply a musical theater nerd, there's lots to enjoy about "Port Authority Duane Reade."

John Mulaney taps Pete Davidson, Andy Samberg for "Port Authority Duane Reade" musical

The sketch opens with Davidson and Season 50 cast member Andrew Dismukes as two friends stopping in to Duane Reade before they board a bus to Boston. Dodging a flu shot and other solicitations from the cashier (John Mulaney), Dismuke's character requests "one of those phone charging cords that doesn't come with the plug part, so I'll never be able to use it," while Davidson asks for some milk.

"You mean the gallon of milk surrounded by cans of Twisted Iced Tea? In the fridge that's hotter than the rest of the store?" the bewildered cashier asks. The request introduces the first song from a humble family of Lion King-worthy possums (Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim), as the male possum reveals where that milk came from to the tune of "Circle of Life."

Next we meet other incredibly-accurate Port Authority staples, such as "the soldier with his finger on the trigger of an assault rifle" and a tiny bottle of shampoo (Marcello Hernández) kept under lock and key, who sings a Mary Poppins tribute.

John Mulaney's musical references Cabaret, Hamilton and more

Next up is a bus driver (Bowen Yang), whose tale of incompetence is set to "Master of the House" from Les Misérables: "Master of the bus, keeper of the fares / Open up the bags and take their underwears! Everybody thinks I'm driving, but it's really just a mannequin — I'll lock myself inside the bathroom and make toilet gin!"

After a quick Caberet "Willkommen" nod from the entrants in the (very real) Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition that occurred in Manhattan earlier that week — led by Chloe Fineman's excellent impression of the actor — and an Aladdin-referencing cameo from New York City Mayor Eric Adams (Devon Walker) skewering his recent bribery charges, we meet "the dead bear that RFK Jr. dumped in Central Park."

"How does a bastard orphan, son of a bear and another bear dropped in the middle of a forest, end up in the trunk of a presidential candidate with a worm in his brain? Is that what made him insane?" Andy Samberg raps in a bear costume, perfectly mimicking the flow of Hamilton's "Alexander Hamilton" intro song. "Baby bear carcass. 6My name is Baby Bear Carcass. And I was left in Central Park yes / by RFK, RFK."

Watch John Mulaney's "Port Authority Duane Reade" sketch from Season 50, Episode 5 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.