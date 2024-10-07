Heidi Gardner Jokes SNL's Mile High Burger Challenge Sketch "Fed Me So Well All Week"

Things got messy for Heidi Gardner on the October 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, and the long-running cast member shouted out the show's props department for creating one sloppy burger.

In the "Mile High Burger Challenge" sketch co-written by Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Please Don't Destroy, siblings played by Host Nate Bargatze, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, and Sarah Sherman gather at local restaurant Smitty's Burger Garage to discuss the touchy topic of what to do with their aging father. Nick (Bargatze) has brought along his new girlfriend, Jane (Heidi Gardner), who tells Nick's siblings that though she's "new to Nick's life, if you have any questions, I'm here."

Then a waiter (Andrew Dismukes) interrupts the group to announce that Jane is the "brave soul" attempting Smitty's Mile High Burger Challenge. A giant burger made of stacked patties and a giant cherry-chocolate shake are placed in front of her, as the waiter ties a bib around her neck.

SNL Host Nate Bargatze, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman, and Andrew Dismukes during the "Mile High Burger Challenge" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"I ordered the Mile High burger, but I just thought it was an ode to Denver — like, there'd be an egg on it," she tells Nick's brothers and sisters. "I'm not doing this! I'm sorry. Please go on, and please, let me be your silent resource."

But when the waiter explains that the grand prize for finishing in 10 minutes is a trip to Hawaii, Jane's face is suddenly covered her face in condiments as she does her best to attack the burger. Gardner's commitment is amazing here, nearly causing Day, Yang, and Sherman to break.

The siblings are horrified as Jane chows down — particularly when she screams "PUT HIM IN A HOME!" with her mouth full — until they learn that her meal is technically a tribute to their father.

"My old man completed the Mile High Burger Challenge. It was not easy, but dad never gave up," Nick tells them. "And Janey here figured the best way to honor him is by finishing this burger and proving that we will never give up on him either."

SNL's "Mile High Burger Challenge" was co-written by Please Don't Destroy

Gardner shared the sketch in an October 6 post on her Instagram, shouting out the "Mile High dream team" of her co-stars, plus the sketch's writers Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Please Don't Destroy members Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy

"SNL props are incredible. Fed me so well all week," Gardner joked in the caption.

The comments were filled with her followers saying how hilarious the sketch was.

"A masterclass in commitment. This is on par with Conan’s Hot Ones," wrote comedian Nikki Glaser, with another fan commenting that Jane "needs to have dinner with Lisa From Temecula."

