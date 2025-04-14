Trump Speaks with Jeff Bezos, Tries to Boost Birth Rates: Late Night's News of the Week

The actress and Abbott Elementary creator returns for her second time in the final month of Season 50.

Quinta Brunson Is Hosting SNL on May 3 with Musical Guest Benson Boone

We're nearing the final run of Saturday Night Live's epic Season 50, and the show's still got a few more surprises to reveal. We now know who's hosting next on the heels of back-to-back episodes from Mikey Madison, Jack Black, and Jon Hamm: Someone who earned an Emmy nom for their SNL debut, returning alongside a first-time Musical Guest.

Get the details below.

Who is hosting the May 3 episode of SNL? Quinta Brunson! Actress, comedian, and writer Quinta Brunson is set to host Saturday Night Live for her second time. She made her debut on April 1, 2023 with fellow first-timer Lil Yachty as Musical Guest. ​ SNL's cast and crew are eagerly awaiting Brunson's return. Commenting on her Instagram post sharing SNL's Post-It news, Ego Nwodim wrote, "LET’S GO QB" with flame emoji, while staff writers Jimmy Fowlie and Carl Tart also cheered her booking in the comments. "You’re going to kill it! Have so much fun lil Mama," alum Cheri Oteri wrote.

Quinta Brunson at the Deadline x "Severance" Season 2 Finale Event held at the DGA Theater on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

Brunson is a nine-time Emmy nominee who has won twice for the sitcom she created and stars in as Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary: One for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and one for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. But more importantly, Brunson's Saturday Night Live episode earned her a 2023 nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series!

As was evident in her SNL debut, which included the pantomime-heavy viral sketch "Traffic Altercation," Brunson is also a sketch comedy vet who (like many current and former SNL cast members) trained at Chicago's Second City; she was also a cast member on A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Who is SNL's May 3 Musical Guest? Benson Boone. Known for hit songs like "Beautiful Things," Boone will make his Saturday Night Live debut during Quinta Brunson's episode. He is recently performing at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and his upcoming album, American Heart, will release on June 20, 2025.

Benson Boone performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The "In The Stars" singer was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, and his viral performance of his hit song was recreated by cast member Marcello Hernández during the March 29 "Jury Duty" sketch.

