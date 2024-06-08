Here's what to know about who's hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and who's performing as Musical Guest.

Saturday Night Live's Season 49 started off with a bang, as former cast member Pete Davidson returned to Studio 8H to host a premiere that featured cameos from world's-hottest-couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Stand-up comedians Nate Bargatze, Shane Gillis, and Ramy Youssef hosted for their first time, while Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa became members of SNL's "Double Duty" club as both Host and Musical Guest.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

May brought hilarious sketches like Maya Rudolph's Mother's Day Monologue, Beavis and Butt-Head cracking the cast up, Kristen Wiig afraid of getting "Jumanji-ed," Dakota Johnson roasting the Please Don't Destroy boys, and a gruesome Scooby-Doo parody — just to name a few.

On May 18, Jake Gyllenhaal closed out the season by hosting for his third time, with Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter. The finale followed the epic Mother's Day episode hosted by Maya Rudolph.

But who's hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, and is it a repeat?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, June 8, 2024?

No.

Mikey Day and host Kristen Wiig during the "Retirement Party" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

NBC will re-air Kristen Wiig's April 6 episode this weekend, with Musical Guest Raye in her SNL debut.

It's always a special occasion when the SNL legend returns to Studio 8H, but even more so this time because she was inducted into the Five-Timers Club.

Martin Short, Will Forte, Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Paul Rudd, and Fred Armisen during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How to enter Saturday Night Live's Season 50 ticket lottery

SNL will return in the fall for its landmark 50th season, and the best way to get tickets to see a show is to enter the ticket lottery. It kicks off in August 2024, so get all the details now for your best chance to watch the action from a seat in Studio 8H.

Where can I watch classic Saturday Night Live episodes?

Stream every single episode of SNL—all 49 seasons—on Peacock!

You'll also find a wealth of classic clips, mini documentaries that go behind the making of a sketch, and compilation videos galore over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel.

