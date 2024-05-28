Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph's a Capella Harmonies on This Robyn Cover Are Angelic

Both Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph are known for their standout work in movies and TV: Stone's a two-time Oscar winner who's equally adept at comedy and drama, while Rudolph's knack for making people laugh has earned her five Emmys. But award-winning talent isn't the only thing Stone and Rudolph have in common. This past year, both actresses crushed it as Saturday Night Live Hosts in Season 49, and Stone and Rudolph have each showcased their musical talent onscreen across various projects.

And, as Stone and Rudolph's gorgeous cover of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend" reveals, their singing voices sound wonderful together.

The two teamed up for the duet in the finale of Rudolph and Martin Short's Maya & Marty variety show, which aired on NBC in 2016 in a six-episode run.

The sheer talent involved proves the show simply burned too brightly for this world, with a star-studded guest roster that included comedy luminaries like Larry David, Nathan Lane, and Steve Martin, plus current and former SNL cast like Kenan Thompson, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, and Mikey Day.

Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph during the "Call Your Girlfriend" song on Maya & Marty Season 1 Episode 6 on July 12, 2016. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph sang together on NBC's Maya & Marty

Three years after Anna Kendrick's viral "Cups" number from Pitch Perfect became a Billboard-charting hit, Stone and Rudolph performed in similar percussive style — but using empty butter tubs instead of plastic cups.

It was simple yet effective, providing the sole backing track to Stone and Rudolph's harmonies. The skilled performers didn't miss a beat as they hand-clapped and flipped the tubs in time to their tune, stealing looks and smiling at each other throughout.

The pair high-fived as they finished their flawless cover of Robyn's 2010 hit, with Rudolph sweetly telling Stone, "we did it!"

Surprise guest Tina Fey, host Emma Stone, and Candice Bergen during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1850 on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Rudolph dazzled audiences with her performance chops once again during her May 11 SNL episode, slaying the house down with a vogue ballroom-style Mother's Day monologue.

Maya Rudolph Mother's Day Monologue

"Maya's a natural musician. I think every time she's been here we've done some sort of musical monologue or several musical sketches," SNL musical director Eli Bruegemann said in a behind-the-scenes video about creating the number. "When she turns it on, she turns it on," he added. So true.

