Here's what to know about who's hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and whether it's a repeat.

Mother Maya Rudolph is back, serving on Saturday Night Live.

This weekend, NBC will re-air Maya Rudolph's May 11 SNL episode. The cast alum kicked things off with a "I'm Your Mother" Mother's Day Monologue and musical number inspired by vogueing and ballroom culture. It was Rudolph's third time hosting SNL, and her first time as Host since March 27, 2021.

Rudolph also returned to the Hot Ones table as Beyoncé, played a British cavewoman, was the voice of tired teachers everywhere, and even starred in a parody of Lauren Bacall's obscure High Point coffee commercial. The ep proved that Rudolph remains an SNL legend — one of the best to do ever do it.

Vampire Weekend was the musical guest, marking their fourth time on the SNL stage since making their debut on March 8, 2008.

Rudolph's episode was the penultimate of Season 49, followed the next week by Jake Gyllenhaal's May 18 finale with Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter.

Mikey Day as Sean Evans and host Maya Rudolph as Beyoncé during the "Hot Ones 2" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1863, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, June 29, 2024?

No. The show is currently on its annual summer hiatus, and will return for Season 50 in the fall.

Bowen Yang, Maya Rudolph, and Kenan Thompson during the "British Cavemen" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1863, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

NBC will re-air Maya Rudolph's May 11 episode this weekend, with Musical guest Vampire Weekend.

Rudolph was an SNL cast member from 2000-2007.

Kenan Thompson and host Maya Rudolph during the "Can You Pick Me Up" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1863, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Colin Cauldwell/NBC

How to enter Saturday Night Live's Season 50 ticket lottery

When SNL returns for its historic 50th season, the best way to get tickets to see it as a member of the audience is to enter the ticket lottery.

The lottery kicks off in August 2024, so get all the details now for your best chance to watch the action from a seat in Studio 8H.

Where can I watch classic Saturday Night Live episodes?

Stream every single episode of SNL—all 49 seasons—on Peacock!

You'll also find a wealth of classic clips, mini documentaries that go behind the making of a sketch, and compilation videos galore over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel.

