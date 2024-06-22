Here's what to know about tonight's SNL episode, and its Host and Musical Guest.

Saturday Night Live has officially tallied the most-watched live sketches of Season 49.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It might not surprise you to know that Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day's "Beavis and Butthead" sketch was this season's most popular moment with 16 million views. Also racking up more than 5 million YouTube views each were Shane Gillis's "HR Meeting" sketch, the return of Marcello Hernández's "Protective Mom" with Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny, Sydney Sweeney's turn as a "Hooters Waitress," and the instant-classic "Washington's Dream" sketch from Nate Bargatze's SNL debut.

It's hard to pick a favorite from such a dynamic season, but the numbers speak for themselves — and there are 20 episodes' worth of sketches to revisit on Peacock anytime.

So who's hosting tonight's Saturday Night Live, and is it a repeat?

RELATED: Seth Meyers Names the "Perfect Sketch" Mikey Day Co-Wrote for Nate Bargatze's SNL

Mikey Day as Danny, Andrew Dismukes as Tyler, and host Ayo Edebiri as Annie during the “Why’d You Say It” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1855, Saturday, February 3, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, June 22, 2024?

No.

This week's SNL is a repeat. Jake Gyllenhaal's episode on May 18 was SNL's finale — the last new episode before the series's upcoming historic 50th season.

Ayo Edebiri as Gabby and Marcello Hernández as Brady during the “Teenage Love Song” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1855, Saturday, February 3, 2024. Photo: Lauren Clements/NBC

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

The SNL airing on June 22 is Ayo Edibiri's February 3 episode with Musical Guest Jennifer Lopez.

The Bear star's episode featured sketches including "Why'd You Say It' (the follow-up to 2022's "Why'd You Like It" game show sketch) and "School Hypnotist" starring Edibiri as a unique high school nerd named Solomon.

School Hypnotist

How to enter Saturday Night Live's Season 50 ticket lottery

SNL will return in the fall for its landmark 50th season, and the best way to get tickets to see a show is to enter the ticket lottery. It kicks off in August 2024, so get all the details now for your best chance to watch the action from a seat in Studio 8H.

Amy Poehler as Clarice Knoblauch, Maya Rudolph as Felice Rivera, (front, l-r) Derek Jeter as Candice Soriano, Ana Gasteyer as Patrice Williams, Rachel Dratch as Shwunice Clemens during the "Yankee Wives" skit on December 1, 2001. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank

Where can I watch classic Saturday Night Live episodes?

Stream every single episode of SNL—all 49 seasons—on Peacock!

You'll also find a wealth of classic clips, mini documentaries that go behind the making of a sketch, and compilation videos galore over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel.

Want to watch more classic SNL? Start here at NBC Insider:

Will Ferrell's Most Memorable Saturday Night Live Sketches

More Cowbell

The History of Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer Character

Debbie Downer- Dress Rehearsal

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph’s Best Moments Together on SNL

ABBA Christmas

Stefon on SNL: A History of Bill Hader’s Hilarious Character

Weekend Update: Stefon's Farewell

SNL's Most Memorable Cold Opens