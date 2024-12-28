Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the December 28 episode.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, December 28, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

The first part of Saturday Night Live's milestone fiftieth season has been full of nonstop laughs. From “Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che's annual Christmas joke swap — which included quips that made Scarlett Johansson’s jaw drop — to Melissa McCarthy going rogue over a parking spot, Season 50 has been an absolute riot.

There have been so many memorable moments since Season 50's September premiere, not to mention the incredible lineup of Hosts and Musical Guests.

So is there a new episode of SNL on tonight? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, December 28, 2024? No. SNL is taking a break this weekend for the holidays. NBC will re-airing the October 12 episode hosted by Ariana Grande, with Musical Guest Stevie Nicks.

Grande returned to host SNL for the second time in this episode. The pop singer and Wicked star made her hosting debut on March 12, 2016 when she pulled double duty as the episode’s musical Musical Guest. She was most recently a Musical Guest in Josh Brolin's Season 49 episode.

Grande’s knack for spot-on celebrity impressions was on full display in the “Maybelline” sketch, in which she impersonated Jennifer Coolidge with Chloe Fineman, and her "Celine Dion Sports Promo" parody.

The episode also introduced Marcello Hernández’s now-viral character Domingo in the hilariously awkward “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch, featuring a bachelorette party cheating scandal and alternate lyrics to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

Sarah Sherman, Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernandez, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

As for Nicks, just over four decades after her last performance on SNL in 1983, she returned as the episode's Musical Guest. The Grammy-winning artist performed her 1981 classic “Edge of Seventeen” and her 2024 song “The Lighthouse.” She also sang a bit of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” in a promo with Grande and Bowen Yang.

When does SNL come back? SNL returns in January 2025 with fresh Season 50 episodes. The first month of the year also kicks off a series of exciting events to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. In 2025, SNL will mark five decades on television with multiple documentaries and a live primetime special.

First up is SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, a four-part docuseries looking at the history of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show and the components that go into creating SNL, including unseen audition footage and a deep dive into Will Ferrell's "More Cowbell" sketch.

All four episodes of SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night premiere on January 16, 2025 on Peacock.

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will also co-direct a new NBC music documentary, Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music. The film features interviews with dozens of musicians who’ve performed on the show as well as current and former SNL writers, cast, and crew.

Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, a three-hour event, premieres Monday, January 27, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock

The celebrations continue a few weeks later with SNL’s 50th anniversary special. The three-hour live primetime broadcast airs on Sunday, February 16 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock.

John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner during the 'Gary Gilmore' skit on Saturday Night Live on December 11, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank