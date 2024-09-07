Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, September 7, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's everything to know about the September 7 episode.

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live hasn't premiered yet, but there are plenty of opportunities to catch members of the Season 49 cast members on your screens to hold you over in the meantime.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On September 12, Peacock will stream its first-ever live comedy special, Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark, where the "Weekend Update" duo will take their banter to the New York City stage and welcome a lineup of surprise guests.

Colin Jost and Michael Che have been co-anchoring SNL's "Weekend Update" together since 2014, and they will host an in-person audience at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY, as it streams live on Peacock.

Meanwhile, Sarah Sherman stretches her range on two episodes of General Hospital in early September — yes, the long-running daytime soap opera. And don't miss Ego Nwodim starring alongside Steph Curry in Peacock's mock-documentary comedy series Mr. Throwback, out on Peacock now.

But as we await updates on the Season 50, fans might be wondering: Is SNL new tonight?

RELATED: Saturday Night Live Is Celebrating 50 Years with a Three-Hour Primetime Special

Surprise guest Tina Fey, host Emma Stone, and Candice Bergen during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1850 on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, September 7, 2024?

No.

NBC will re-air the SNL December 2, 2023 episode hosted by Emma Stone with musical guest Noah Kahan. The episode was an extra-special occasion, because Stone was officially inducted into the Five Timer's Club.

Former cast member and "Weekend Update" anchor Tina Fey and Candice Bergen, the first woman to join the Five Timer's Club, surprised the two-time Oscar winner onstage to give the actress her iconic velvet Five-Timer's Club jacket.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys," Stone told Fey and Bergen as they presented her with the memento.

RELATED: Emma Stone & Maya Rudolph's a Capella Harmonies Are Angelic

On June 20, 2024 Stone appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that the velvet jacket is ultimately a prop: "They don't really give you a jacket." The Poor Things actress admitted that she ended up taking it home anyway. "Now it's in my closet," she told Jimmy Fallon. "But they also know where to find me."

The December 2 episode also marked the SNL debut of musical guest Noah Kahan, who performed two songs, "Dial Drunk" and "Stick Season," off of his hit album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).

Mikey Day as David Beckham, Marcello Hernández, host Emma Stone as Krissy Knox, and Ego Nwodim as Time Assassin during the “Posters” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1850 on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all of the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

Watch Saturday Night Live on at 11:30/10:30c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock. All 49 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.