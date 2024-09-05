The Season 49 SNL cast member went from 30 Rock to Port Charles for two episodes of the soap opera General Hospital.

Sarah Sherman Is Guest-Starring on a Show That’s the Polar Opposite of SNL This Week

On September 5 and 6, Sarah Sherman is going from 30 Rock to Port Charles. The three-season Saturday Night Live cast member is setting aside her googly eyes and animal costumes for a two-day guest role on a series that couldn't be further in tone from the sketch show (aside from "The Californians" sketches, perhaps). In a truly unexpected cameo, Sherman will play an etiquette teacher on the long-running soap opera General Hospital.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Sherman spilled the news in a September 4 Instagram post featuring a photo of Sherman with her mother and several actors who are very familiar to GH viewers: Ned Ashton and Jane Elliot, who play Ned and Tracy Quartermaine, Rena Sofer, Amanda Setton, and Lisa LoCicero.

According to People magazine, Sherman is a longtime fan of the soap, and that definitely came through in her social media post about the experience. "Brought my mom to General Hospital, met Sonny Corinthos, kiki-ed in the Quartermaine Mansion and can now diiiiiie happy," Sherman wrote in her caption. "I’M A SOAP DIVA NOW, Y’ALL !!!"

The surprise was welcomed by Sherman's followers and collaborators alike. "This is so actively inspiring I’m literally gonna ask if I can direct an ep," commented former SNL writer and Fantasmas creator Julio Torres.

RELATED: Jason and Travis Kelce Lift Women Up (Literally) in SNL's "NFL Gives Back" Sketch

"Were Luke and Laura nice? They seem cool," former SNL cast member David Spade wrote (an 80s-era press shot of the General Hospital characters was part of Sherman's photo dump).

Sarah Sherman during Weekend Update on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Sarah Sherman was "nervous" about her General Hospital cameo

Per People, Sherman's role airing September 5 and 6 is a "dialect theorist and tutor to the stars" named Robin Finch, who works with Rena Sofer's character, Lois Cerullo. In an exclusive clip shared by the outlet, Sherman's Finch is far more understated than any of her SNL characters, and so is her neutral-toned outfit. But she makes a big splash when she arrives at the Quartermaine estate. Watch the clip on People's site now.

RELATED: Sarah Sherman Found a New Way to Torment Colin Jost on "Weekend Update"

As an avowed GH fan, Sherman was particularly ecstatic about meeting two of the soap opera's veteran stars.

"I had the best time of my life and I couldn’t believe I got to act in a scene with 'TRACY QUARTERMAINE'!" she told People in a statement (Elliot first debuted in the role back in 1978). "“I was so nervous about flubbing my lines, because I was surrounded by pros who memorize like a billion pages of dialogue a day." And she echoed her IG post's sentiment about meeting Maurice Benard, who's played gangster Sonny Corinthos on the show since 1993.

Sherman's chameleon-like talents never cease to amaze, and her brief soap stint will be no exception.