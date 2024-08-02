Usain Bolt Made a Lightning-Quick Cameo in SNL's "The Californians"

The legendary Olympic sprinter showed up during SNL's "The Californians: Wedding" sketch and immediately caused drama (while wearing a blond wig, of course).

While we can't currently confirm any rumors about Saturday Night Live's historic Season 50 — and we won't make any predictions, either — an SNL season following a Summer Olympics historically includes at least one sketch related to the games (swimming superstar Michael Phelps even hosted the Season 34 premiere in 2008). Among the SNL Olympics moments: A quick-as-lighting cameo from unsurpassed Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

Bolt's cameo came during the third installment of the recurring SNL sketch, a soap opera that follows a cast of characters who are as airheaded as they are traffic-obsessed. Like Justin Bieber in his February 2013 "The Californians" appearance, the sprinter shows up looking extremely blond and, as with every single person who sets foot in "The Californians" mansion, instantly sparks drama.

Kenan Thompson, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Christina Applegate, Kate McKinnon, Fred Armisen, Taran Killam, Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan, and Usain Bolt appear in Saturday Night Live's "The Californians" sketch. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Usain Bolt has blond hair in SNL's "The Californians"

In "The Californians: Wedding" sketch from Christina Applegate's October 13, 2012 episode, main character Stuart (Fred Armisen) is about to get married to his girlfriend Brie (Applegate). But not before a string of shocking revelations threaten to derail their nuptials.

Like every "Californians" sketch, it was packed with SNL MVPs: Season 39 cast members Armisen, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Kenan Thompson, Taran Killam, and Bobby Moynihan. Stuart and Brie are talking to their wedding planner (Killam) when Devin (Hader) walks in, causing confusion and inciting a litany of San Fernando Valley-accented driving directions.

Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan, and Usain Bolt appear in Saturday Night Live's "The Californians" sketch. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Soon, the housekeeper (Bayer) tells them a private detective (Sudeikis) has arrived to announced that Brie "has bahnced a lahta chacks" at "the outlet mall in Calaaaa-basas," and she's accused of fraud. If that wasn't enough, her first husband (Moynihan) has just woken up from his coma, and he wants answers. But Usain Bolt shows up after all of this intrigue, arriving in the "next time" teaser.

Cutting to Bolt with bleached blond hair, the Jamaican retired Olympian delivers a very solid "Californians"-style accent as he says, "I'm looking for my biological father," adding that "I like, totally sprinted here."

"Who are you looking at?" Armisen's Stewart asks, as the possible dads stand in a cluster. That's when Bolt delivers a hilarious sideye, in the classic soapy style of this chaotic bunch. Killam's wedding director character mouths "it's not me" in a very funny aside as the gang looks shocked.

Watch "The Californians: Wedding" above, and stream all 49 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.