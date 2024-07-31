Jake Gyllenhaal's SNL Cycling Sketch Roasted a Certain Type of Mountain Biker

Cycling is one of the most anticipated sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics — but if you've ever spent some time on a biking or hiking trail, then you've probably run into the type of bicyclist that's super serious, wearing a skintight kit (the uniform), and barking at people to move out of the way.

Jake Gyllenhaal and the Saturday Night Live writers absolutely roast that mountain biker archetype in the "Bike Trail' sketch from the Roadhouse actor's May 18 season finale.

In "Bike Trail," Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman are a couple having a serious conversation about the future of their relationship as they hike up a hill.

Until they're interrupted by Gyllenhaal, playing a cyclist in head-to-toe biking gear who yells, "On your left!" to the couple stopped on the trail. "Clear the lane! Respect the riders, please!"

"Yeah, we're giving you plenty of room, and honestly, you're moving really slow," Day's character replies, annoyed by the loud cyclist who is barely going up the hill despite his huffing and puffing.

"This mountain is insane!" he shouts back.

"It's not really a mountain," responds Fineman.

Host Jake Gyllenhaal, Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman as Hailey during the “Bike Trail” sketch on Saturday Night Live on May 18, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The needlessly intense cyclist gets even more obnoxious as he takes out his phone, sending voice-to-text messages to women he is dating. Before he can pass Day and Fineman he gets a leg cramp from his furious pedaling and careens backwards down the "mountain"...only to return with another annoying biker (Bowen Yang) on his back.

Somehow we don't think these "Bike Trail" cyclists will be qualifying for the Olympic trials anytime soon.

Cycling is an Olympics staple

Cycling has been a part of the Olympics since the first modern Games in 1896, where it was one of the nine sports athletes competed in. For the 2024 Paris Olympics, cycling will be divided into five separate disciplines and 11 different events that include road cycling, track cycling, BMX racing, BMX freestyle and mountain biking.

U.S. road cyclist Chloe Dygert navigated wet and slippery streets — at one point falling on her bike — but still locked down a bronze medal in the Women's Individual Time Trial. She'll compete again on August 4 and August 6.