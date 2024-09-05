Jason and Travis Kelce Lift Women Up (Literally) in SNL's "NFL Gives Back" Sketch

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother and New Heights co-host put their arms to work in the fake ad for a very niche charity.

When Travis Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live's March 4, 2023 episode in Season 48, he was just three weeks out from another once-in-a-lifetime experience: As the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, he helped his team narrowly beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The fact that Travis Kelce had faced off against his own brother, Jason Kelce, in the game came up during the former Eagles center's cameo during the monologue. But things got even funnier when the Kelce brothers co-starred alongside Chiefs player Creed Humphrey in the pretaped "NFL Gives Back" charity PSA.

"On the field, we're athletes — but off the field, it's our job to give back, to serve the community," a voice-over says at the top of the faux ad, over footage of athletes serving food and reading to kids.

"That's why this off-season, NFL players are using their strength for an important charitable cause: lifting women whose boyfriends can't pick them up," the V.O. continues. As a man (Mikey Day) tries and fails to hoist his girlfriend (Heidi Gardner), ultimately dropping her on the floor, a hero steps in.

"Travis Kelce?!" she says in disbelief, as the NFL player steps into their bedroom.

"I got it from here, Boss," he tells Day's character, throwing the woman over his shoulder with no effort at all.

While the women in the PSA say they love their boyfriends, one (Ego Nwodim) explains that "Sometimes I want to be with a man who looks like he can throw my a--- over a house." We then Kansas City Chiefs lineman Creed Humphrey repeatedly obeying her request to pick her up and firmly set her down on a kitchen island as her bespectacled boyfriend looks on in disbelief.

"I love charity," Humphrey says.

It's Jason Kelce's turn to serve next, as he walks in on a couple (Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Fineman) and asks, "who wants a piggy back ride?"

"Me!" Fineman's character exclaims, standing on the couch to hop on with a "wheee!"

While Travis Kelce's SNL hosting debut was his first-ever time on SNL, it wasn't his last: He made a surprise cameo during Pete Davidson's Season 49 premiere in his "NFL Fox Sunday" sketch as — what else? — a famous football player who is also huge Taylor Swift fan.

Watch Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce in "NFL Gives Back" from Saturday Night Live Season 48, Episode 14 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.