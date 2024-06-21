Emma Stone Pulled a First for an SNL Five-Timers Club Member

Emma Stone on Making Friendship Bracelets, Ripping Her Dress at the Oscars and Kinds of Kindness

Emma Stone on Making Friendship Bracelets, Ripping Her Dress at the Oscars and Kinds of Kindness

"I think it was truly the greatest experience of my life," said the Oscar-winning Kinds of Kindness star.

This past year was a big one for Emma Stone. Not only did the beloved actress win her second Academy Award, she was also inducted into Saturday Night Live's exclusive Five-Timers Club.

Stone made history by being the youngest member of the Five-Timers Club at the age of 35. And she did something else that no other Host has done before: She actually left 30 Rockefeller Plaza with her velvet Five Timer's jacket.

On June 20, Stone appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about starring in the new movie, Kinds of Kindness. Before the conversation could turn to her latest collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos (and shared she's getting ready to film a new one alongside Jesse Plemons), Jimmy Fallon had to ask Stone about her most recent SNL hosting gig on December 2.

"Emma, the last time you were in this building, you got part of a very exclusive club that I'm very excited to talk to you about," Fallon said. "The Five-Timers Club — you hosted Saturday Night Live five times. That's a big! I know how much you love SNL and you're a great host."

"Such a diehard superfan," Stone said. "I think it was truly the greatest experience of my life."

If you've seen a celeb Host get inducted into the Five-Timers Club, you know they receive a velvet jacket as a gift. But, as SNL alum Fallon confessed, it's ultimately a prop: "They don't really give you a jacket."

"Well, that's what's so strange — and I don't want to blow up their spot because again, it's my favorite place," Stone said. "But they don't want you to keep the jacket."

"No. It's a sketch really," Fallon explained.

Emma Stone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1992 on Thursday, June 20, 2024 Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Emma Stone kept her SNL Five-Timers Club jacket

"It's a thing where they're like, 'Well, you know you're not keeping the jacket, you're just wearing it for the monologue...' I was like, 'No. I will be taking it with me. I'll be wearing it to after party. I will be taking it home,'" she recalled.

"You wore to the after party, and you wore it home," said Fallon.

"Yes, and I did take it home, and now it's in my closet," Stone continued. "But they also know where to find me."

"You're beloved up there [in Studio 8H]. They love you!" Fallon told her. "We love you in this whole building."

Surprise guest Tina Fey, host Emma Stone, and Candice Bergen during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1850 on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Emma Stone became a Five-Timers Club member in Season 49

Emma Stone was inducted into the Five-Timers Club when she hosted Saturday Night Live on December 2, 2023. At 35, she is the youngest member of the elite group.

Emma Stone Five-Timers Monologue

"Thank you. This is amazing," Stone told fellow Five-Timers Tina Fey and Candice Bergen, who presented her with her velvet jacket during the monologue. "This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys."

Kristen Wiig is the most recent addition to the Five-Timers Club, joining when she hosted for her fifth time on April 6, 2024.