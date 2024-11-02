Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, November 2, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

John Mulaney and Ego Nwodim Hope Chappell Roan Does HOT TO GO! at SNL

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's what to know about the November 2 episode.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton went from being "the ghost with the most" to "the Host with the most" when he led the October 19 episode of Saturday Night Live — his fourth turn on the Studio 8H stage.

Keaton's episode was the fourth new one in a row, as SNL kicked off its 50th season with a string of hilarious episodes hosted by Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, and Ariana Grande. The October 19 installment featured a Halloween sequel to Adam Driver's chocolate Santa sketch from Season 49, a new Please Don't Destroy short, and a cold open starring Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin as Fox News Host Bret Baier.

Since SNL wasn't new last weekend, you might be wondering if Saturday Night Live is new this week.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 2, 2024?

Yes!

After re-airing the Season 50 premiere hosted by Jean Smart last week, SNL is back with an all-new episode tonight.

Who is this week's SNL Host?

John Mulaney.

John Mulaney poses on the red carpet as he arrives for 'The Prelude to the Olympics' at The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024. Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images)

The stand-up comedian, writer, and actor is no stranger to Saturday Night Live. He was a writer on the show from 2008-2013. This will be Mulaney's sixth time hosting; his first time was on April 14, 2018, and most recently on February 26, 2022. He has also returned for many cameos over the years.

Who is the musical guest?

Chappell Roan.

Chappell Roan performs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1992 on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The "Femininomenon" phenom has had a huge year, shooting into superstardom following the release of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in September 2023. After playing sold-out festivals, opening for Olivia Rodrigo, and performing at the VMAs, this will be the SNL debut for the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.