Olivia Rodrigo Talks Her Friendship with Chappell Roan, Who Sang Backup on GUTS

"I used to go and eat doughnuts with her and hang out," the "Vampire" singer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

It's all sweet no Sour when it comes to the friendship between Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

The "Vampire" singer just wrapped her GUTS world tour — and Rodrigo stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 29 to promote the release of her new concert special,

During her interview with Fallon, Rodrigo talked about her whirlwind world tour, including a few embarrassing mishaps that happened on the road — such as falling through a hole in the stage, and getting interrogated by police after an identity mix-up. Rodrigo also dished about her longtime friendship with her onetime opening act, "Pink Pony Club" singer and November 2 Saturday Night Live Musical Guest Chappell Roan.

Olivia Rodrigo is "proud" of friend Chappell Roan: "She deserves it all"

"She opened for me on this tour, and she's actually in the concert film, which is really fun, but I've known her for so many years," Rodrigo revealed to Jimmy Fallon.

"We have the same producer, and so I've known her for a while," she continued. "And if you listen really closely to some of my songs on Sour and on GUTS, she's singing in the back."

"She does background vocals on a lot of the songs," Rodrigo told Fallon of Roan's contributions.

"I used to go visit her when she worked at a doughnut shop before she got signed, before she put out any of her music," Rodrigo continued. "I used to go and eat doughnuts with her and hang out."

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" on October 25, 2024. Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage

"I'm so happy for her. She deserves the whole world. I'm so proud of her, she deserves it all," she added.

Not only did Roan open for Rodrigo on the first leg of the GUTS tour, she's also featured in the concert film when the "Get Him Back!" singer invited Roan back out onstage to join her for an electrifying performance of Roan's hit track, "HOT TO GO!"

"I’ve heard some pretty loud screams in my life. I’ve been lucky to hear lots of girls losing their minds over the years, and I truly don’t think I’ve ever heard a scream as loud as the scream I heard when I said that Chappell was coming on stage," Rodrigo told Variety in an October 2024 interview.

"She’s been there for so much of my journey, and I’ve been sort of there for her as we’ve known each other for a long time. She opened for my Sour tour, too, actually, and she does background vocals on both of my albums," she said. "So we’re very intertwined in each other’s worlds, and I think it was only fitting that she was included in this movie, since she was such a huge part of this tour."

