Trump and Biden Prepare for Presidential Debate, Prison Won't Stop Trump from Accepting Nomination

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: For Your Consideration 2024

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: For Your Consideration 2024

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon New This Week? June-July 2024

Summer is officially here on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But who's on the show the week of June 24, 2024?

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Over the past several weeks, Jimmy Fallon's sat down with superstars like Will Ferrell, Emma Stone, Will Smith, and Drew Barrymore. He also welcomed Ariana Grande back for her first late-night TV interview since 2021, where she performed "the boy is mine" from her eternal sunshine album.

In addition to Ferrell, Fallon was also joined by Saturday Night Live legends Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. He chatted with Wicked's Jonathan Bailey about starring in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, and talked to Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning on their buzzy Netflix series, Baby Reindeer.

In addition to performances from pop stars Grande, Camila Cabello, and Chappell Roan, Fallon welcomed a bit of Broadway to The Tonight Show stage ahead of the 2024 Tony Awards. Eddie Redmayne tried to teach Fallon some Cabaret choreo, while the cast of Stereophonic took viewers to a "Masquerade," and The Outsiders's Brody Grant brought the audience to their feet with his soaring vocals. Oh, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt serenaded his wife with some Taylor Swift for her birthday.

RELATED: Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell's Incredible Lip Sync Battle Is Beyoncé-Approved

It's been a busy season in Studio 6B. Check out everything you need to know about Fallon's guests the week of June 24.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1991 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon new this week, June 24-June 28?

No.

There are no new Tonight Show episodes the week of Monday, June 24.

The show will re-air episodes as Fallon, the Tonight Show writers, and the rest of the hardworking crew take a brief hiatus.

RELATED: Ron Burgundy Crashed The Tonight Show to Talk About Will Ferrell's New Movie

Will Ferrell (as character Ron Burgundy) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1986 on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Check out the lineup of re-aired Tonight Show episodes for the week of June 24 below:

Monday June 24: Snoop Dogg, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Wie West, and musical guest Young Miko Ft. Feid. (Original air date 5/13/24)

Tuesday, June 25: Drew Barrymore and musical guest Peso Pluma. (Original air date 5/16/24)

Wednesday, June 26: Kevin Costner, Chace Crawford, and musical guest Shenseea. (Original air date 6/18/24)

Thursday, June 27: Camila Cabello, Questlove. (Original air date 6/12/24)

Friday, June 28: Check back for updates!

You can also catch up on Tonight Show episodes anytime on Peacock.

RELATED: Every Host of The Tonight Show Through the Years

When is The Tonight Show back with new episodes?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will come back with brand new episodes on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Actor Eddie Redmayne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 19 Episode 77 on Monday, May 20, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 10th anniversary special

Jimmy Fallon recently celebrated a decade of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a two-hour 10th anniversary special! Stream the special on Peacock.

MPX Video: [P | Expires: 2/26/2025] Celebrating 10 Years of The Tonight Show (61238)

Jimmy Fallon is co-hosting the Olympics Closing Ceremony in Paris

Jimmy Confirms He’s Hosting the Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony in Paris

In other exciting news, Fallon's preparing to join seasoned sports reporter Mike Tirico to co-host the the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

“It’s real, it’s happening. I’m headed to Paris! I’m going to co-host the Olympics Closing Ceremony this summer," Fallon announced during The Tonight Show on March 13.

RELATED: The Complete 2024 Paris Olympics Schedule of Events

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Closing Ceremony from the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, on Sunday, August 11, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.