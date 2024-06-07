Ariana Grande Sings "the boy is mine" and Teases Penn Badgley's Video Cameo: Watch

Grande returned to The Tonight Show for the first time since 2021 and busted out the cat ears to deliver her eternal sunshine single.

Less than 24 hours before the release of her "the boy is mine" video starring Penn Badgley, Ariana Grande returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time since 2021. The pop star caught Jimmy Fallon up on landing the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movies, recording her eternal sunshine album with Max Martin, and more. She also delivered an electric performance of her latest single, bad girl anthem "the boy is mine."

Backed by members of The Roots, Grande donned a little black dress and a black lace mask with cat ears — for us, a callback to her Honeymoon-era cat ears and her Dangerous Woman bunny mask. Watch Grande's "the boy is mine" Tonight Show performance above.

Ariana Grande on casting Penn Badgley in "the boy is mine" video

"The video stars Penn Badgley, who I've been a fan of my entire life," Grande revealed to Fallon. The reveal cleared up two weeks of speculation over which famous actor's thick black hair that was in the brief teaser clip Grande posted to Instagram on May 27.

"It was just so amazing to work with him," Grande added. "I'm such a fan!"

The Christian Breslauer-directed video drops on June 7. Watch Grande's full Tonight Show interview below.

The lyrics to Ariana Grande's "the boy is mine"

Written by Ariana Grande, David Park, Max Martin, and Shintaro Yasuda, and ILYA.

How can it be? You and me

Might be meant to be, can't unsee it

But I don't wanna 'cause no scene

I'm usually so unproblematic

So independent

Tell me why

'Cause the boy is mine, mine

Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me

Baby, come over, come over (oh my)

And God knows I'm tryin', but there's just no use in denying

The boy is mine

I can't wait to try him

Le-let's get intertwined

The stars, they aligned

The boy is mine

Watch me take my time

I can't believe my mind

The boy is divine

Boy is mine

Please know this ain't what I planned for

Probably wouldn't bet a dime or my life on

There's gotta be a reason why

My girls, they always come through in a sticky situation

Say, "It's fine" (it's fine)

Happens all the time

Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me

Baby, come over, come over (oh my)

And God knows I'm tryin', but there's just no use in denying

The boy is mine

I can't wait to try him

Le-let's get intertwined

The stars, they aligned

The boy is mine

Watch me take my time

I can't believe my mind

The boy is divine

Boy is

And I know it's simply meant to be

And I, I take full accountability for all these years

Promise you I'm not usually

Like this, shit, it's like news to me, to me

But I can't ignore my heart, boy (the boy is mine)

I can't wait to try him (oh)

Le-let's get intertwined

The stars, they aligned

The boy is mine

Watch me take my time

I can't believe my mind

The boy is divine

Boy is mine