Ariana Grande Sings "the boy is mine" and Teases Penn Badgley's Video Cameo: Watch
Grande returned to The Tonight Show for the first time since 2021 and busted out the cat ears to deliver her eternal sunshine single.
Less than 24 hours before the release of her "the boy is mine" video starring Penn Badgley, Ariana Grande returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time since 2021. The pop star caught Jimmy Fallon up on landing the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movies, recording her eternal sunshine album with Max Martin, and more. She also delivered an electric performance of her latest single, bad girl anthem "the boy is mine."
Backed by members of The Roots, Grande donned a little black dress and a black lace mask with cat ears — for us, a callback to her Honeymoon-era cat ears and her Dangerous Woman bunny mask. Watch Grande's "the boy is mine" Tonight Show performance above.
Ariana Grande on casting Penn Badgley in "the boy is mine" video
"The video stars Penn Badgley, who I've been a fan of my entire life," Grande revealed to Fallon. The reveal cleared up two weeks of speculation over which famous actor's thick black hair that was in the brief teaser clip Grande posted to Instagram on May 27.
"It was just so amazing to work with him," Grande added. "I'm such a fan!"
The Christian Breslauer-directed video drops on June 7. Watch Grande's full Tonight Show interview below.
The lyrics to Ariana Grande's "the boy is mine"
Written by Ariana Grande, David Park, Max Martin, and Shintaro Yasuda, and ILYA.
How can it be? You and me
Might be meant to be, can't unsee it
But I don't wanna 'cause no scene
I'm usually so unproblematic
So independent
Tell me why
'Cause the boy is mine, mine
Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me
Baby, come over, come over (oh my)
And God knows I'm tryin', but there's just no use in denying
The boy is mine
I can't wait to try him
Le-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my time
I can't believe my mind
The boy is divine
Boy is mine
Please know this ain't what I planned for
Probably wouldn't bet a dime or my life on
There's gotta be a reason why
My girls, they always come through in a sticky situation
Say, "It's fine" (it's fine)
Happens all the time
Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me
Baby, come over, come over (oh my)
And God knows I'm tryin', but there's just no use in denying
The boy is mine
I can't wait to try him
Le-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my time
I can't believe my mind
The boy is divine
Boy is
And I know it's simply meant to be
And I, I take full accountability for all these years
Promise you I'm not usually
Like this, shit, it's like news to me, to me
But I can't ignore my heart, boy (the boy is mine)
I can't wait to try him (oh)
Le-let's get intertwined
The stars, they aligned
The boy is mine
Watch me take my time
I can't believe my mind
The boy is divine
Boy is mine