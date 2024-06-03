Watch Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots' Futuristic "No More Tears Left to Cry"

During Commercial Break: Angela Bassett Attempts to Do the Thing

Ariana Grande has taken us to the future in fierce sci-fi music videos for her hits like "Break Free" and "Rain On Me" — and during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she gave the popular recurring "Classroom Instruments" segment a futuristic twist.

For the first time in "Classroom Instruments" history, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots left the usual set, instead setting up shop in an empty office space. In the May 14, 2018 performance, the former The Voice Coach and her collaborators jammed out on Nintendo Labo instruments, which are made from cardboard and Nintendo Switches.

With Fallon in a yellow jumpsuit and Grande in blue, they performed the singer's Sweetener single, "No Tears Left to Cry." The duo were backed by The Roots — dressed in matching white jumpsuits — as they all played the quirky and unique Nintendo instruments.

Jimmy Fallon with Ariana Grande and The Roots perform during "Labo Instruments" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 871, May 14, 2018. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon play "No More Tears Left to Cry" on toy Nintendo instruments

While Fallon and members of The Roots played cardboard guitars and pianos, Black Thought rocked out on an electric guitar fishing rod, and Questlove made music with the intricate Robot Kit.

Grande's vocals sounded incredible alongside the unique backing band and the Roots' bass-y vocals — and she wasn't empty handed, as she played a neon pink cardboard triangle.

"All the Classroom Instruments shoots that we have done in the past have been the same. It's people sitting in the same room and lit the same way," sketch director Chris Tartaro said in a behind-the-scenes video. "This is different. And it's kind of an escalation of that, because we wanted to do a similar thing. Instead of using Classroom Instruments we wanted to use the Labo Instruments and have it in a bigger space so we could see what everyone was doing so we could see what people are up to."

Behind the Scenes of Ariana Grande's Nintendo Labo Instruments

Ariana Grande returns toThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 6

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon play Wheel of Musical Impressions on The Tonight Show on September 15, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The Nintendo-ification of "Classroom Instruments" should not come as a surprise for Grande fans, since the singer already has a tattoo of the Pokémon, Eevee.

Who knows what fun surprises are in store when Grande returns to The Tonight Show on Thursday, June 6.

It'll be the "we can't be friends" singer's first late-night TV interview since 2021. Be sure to tune in on Thursday, June 6 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

If you happen to miss her appearance, don’t worry: Stream the episode next day on Peacock.