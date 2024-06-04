Brody Grant's Soaring Vocals on The Outsiders' "Great Expectations" Are Tony-Worthy

Tonight Show Pie Charts: What Do You Think Trump Would Do in Prison?

Ponyboy certainly stayed gold on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Monday, June 3, while most of Broadway was dark, The Outsiders lit up The Tonight Show. Brody Grant delivered a stunning performance of "Great Expectations" from the Tony-nominated show.

Grant plays Ponyboy Curtis in the musical based on S. E. Hinton's classic book. He received a Tony nomination for his portrayal, and after this live performance, it's clear to see why. Dressed in an Outsiders-esque leather jacket, Grant blows the roof off Studio 6B with his soaring vocals — especially when he gets to the rousing chorus, repeating the track's title over and over again.

Even the audience can't help but applaud halfway through his performance, as they witness his powerful singing. After Grant is finished, Jimmy Fallon returns to the stage, exclaiming, "Amazing! Oh, my God!" We think he speaks for everyone who just watched the talented Tony nominee.

Brody Grant of the cast of “The Outsiders” on Broadway during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1981, Monday, June 3, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

How many Tonys are The Outsiders and Brody Grant nominated for?

The Outsiders is nominated for an astounding 12 Tonys, including Best Musical, the second-most nominated musical of the season after Hell's Kitchen. Brody Grant also scored a nod for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

This isn't the only Broadway show of the season to appear on The Tonight Show. The cast of Stereophonic — which was nominated for 13 Tonys — recently performed one of the play's original tracks, "Masquerade."

In addition to Stereophonic and The Outsiders, Tony nominee Eddie Redmayne also stopped by, on May 20, and tried — unsuccessfully — to teach Fallon some of his Cabaret choreography.

In a behind-the-scenes video for the recording of The Outsiders cast album, Grant explained the inspiration for his character's standout song: "During 'Great Expectations,' Ponyboy just got home from his first time being beat up by the rival gang, the Socs, and Ponyboy feels this great pressure, this great expectation."

Zach Chance, who wrote the show's music and lyrics, added, "In those moments the magic kind of hits you."

Get ready for the magic to hit you too, when you check out Grant's incredible performance in the video above.