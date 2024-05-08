Jimmy on Sharing a Table with Penélope Cruz and Gracie Abrams at the Met Gala

Watch the cast rock out on "Masquerade" in the cast's late-night debut.

This Incredible Stereophonic Performance Will Make You Want to See It on Broadway ASAP

Grab your tambourine and get ready to rock out with Stereophonic.

The cast of the record-breaking Broadway show made their late night debut on Monday, May 6, performing one of the play's original songs, "Masquerade," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Cast members Will Brill, Juliana Canfield, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack performed "Masquerade" for the audience, transporting them back to the '70s with "an eerie bayou stomp," as described by The New York Times. In addition to the current cast, the production's music director, Justin Craig, joined them onstage, adding an additional guitar to round out the sound.

Stereophonic is a buzzy Broadway hit, with a historic 13 Tony nominations, making it the most nominated play in Tonys history. It's about a Fleetwood Mac-esque band — complete with substance abuse and internal drama — recording their Rumours-like album in 1976. The entire play takes place in a wood-paneled album recording studio, which they recreated on The Tonight Show.

While some of the biggest musicians and bands in the world perform on The Tonight Show, it's increasingly rare for the cast of a Broadway show to get screen time on late night, especially when it's not even a musical, but technically a play with music.

The Stereophonic cast album comes out on May 10

Featuring original music by former Arcade Fire member Will Butler, the Stereophonic original cast album will be available digitally on May 10, with a physical release scheduled for June 14.

To celebrate their late night debut, the "Masquerade" single is streaming now, along with another original track, "Bright." Stereophonic will play on Broadway through August 18.

"I wanted 'Masquerade' to feel transcendent. Other pieces of music do that in the play, but 'Masquerade' is one of those where you feel why they’re doing what they’re doing," Butler told Vulture back in February 2024. "Why are we showing the audience this song front to finish? It had to be really bold and really fun."

Get your ticket to the "Masquerade" and jam out with the Stereophonic cast in the groovy video above.