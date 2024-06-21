Chappell Roan Belts "Good Luck, Babe!" After a Hysterical Tonight Show Interview

Eva Longoria Talks Nerve-Wracking Encounter with the Pope and Land of Women Role (Extended)

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess singer talked to Jimmy Fallon about her massive Gov Ball audience, drag star Sasha Colby, and more.

To those only recently familiar with pop singer Chappell Roan, it may seem like she's experiencing overnight success — but tell that to the girl in a photo she shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20 (and to those of us who've loved her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, since its 2023 release). "I had no money, and I was working at a doughnut shop," Roan told Jimmy Fallon at the top of her hilarious interview, describing a pic that captured the singer alone behind a keyboard on a tiny stage.

Roan's Tonight Show debut came weeks after her June Governor's Ball performance drew a massive crowd, and she delivered a fantastical, feather-festooned performance of her new "Good Luck, Babe!" single after her chat with Fallon. So, Fallon asked her, what does being catapulted to pop stardom feel like?

"It feels like I was right all along," Roan joked. "I mean, I feel kind of like I made it already when people showed up to my concert a few years ago. It was like, 'people came?!' Everything else has been the cherry on top."

Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" performance was definitely a sweet treat for the audience.

Chappell Roan performs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1992 on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Chappell Roan tells Jimmy Fallon about Sasha Colby

"You said something at Coachella that I loved," Fallon told Roan. "You said, 'I'm Chappell Roan, and I'm your favorite artists' favorite artist."

"That was a reference to Sasha Colby," Roan explained, adding, "there's gay people here" in response to cheers from the audience. Colby is a breakout drag star who won Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, known for saying, "I'm your favorite drag queens' favorite drag queen."

"It just hit me through the heart," she told Fallon. "And so I was like, 'I hope Sasha Colby one day watches me, and that's why I said it.'"

Roan got her wish, as Colby shared the Tonight Show clip to her Instagram stories hours later.

Watch Roan's full interview above.

Chappell Roan performs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1992 on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Chappell Roan sings "Good Luck, Babe!" on The Tonight Show

Roan brought the vocals to Studio 6B on June 10, singing her hit single while clad in feathers from head to...nails.

"We pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater," Roan told Fallon of the looks she and her stylist, Genesis Webb, come up with. "I love looking pretty and scary. Or like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty! I love that too," she added.

Roan's stage set was a fairy fantasy as she sang in front of a majestic swan throne.