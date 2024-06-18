What Happened During Psychopathic Kidnapper William Lewis' Creepy SVU Episodes?

How did Olivia Benson meet William Lewis on SVU?

The squad first crossed paths with Lewis in the Season 14 finale of SVU ("Her Negotiation") when he was spotted in a halfway house sizzling off his own fingerprints with a grin, an ill omen of what was to come.

While the detectives enjoyed a rare day off, then-Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was enjoying a relaxing day in the park when two teenage girls reported Lewis for flashing them. Rollins quickly brought him in for questioning but soon learned he had no form of identification or fingerprints.

The entire SVU had a sick feeling about it and so, to gather more time to unveil his identity, they arraigned Lewis. He refused to accept a plea bargain despite an elderly woman named Alice (Judith Ivey) witnessing the entire episode of public indecency play out.

RELATED: See Photos of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Over 25 Years

Later, then-Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) walked Alice home and asked if she'd testify, but Lewis was waiting for her after Cragen left. He subsequently tortured and assaulted her. After the SVU detectives found her, she was adamant that her attacker was Lewis before being whisked to the hospital in critical condition.

Predictably, Lewis denied any involvement in Alice's horrific assault during his interrogation. Emboldened by the attack, Lewis described the assault in graphic detail all under the guise of hypothetical taunting. Benson and the squad knew it was him, but his confession wouldn't be permissible in court.

Rollins, however, had figured out who their mystery suspect was: William Lewis, a repeat offender who had kidnapped and assaulted his ex-girlfriend's mother 15 years before but wasn't convicted because she was too traumatized to testify. He later abducted two roommates and assaulted them for several days in a remote fishing cabin, but got off because those victims were also too traumatized to testify. He also charmed his defense attorney during the fishing cabin case to help him get off, only to later assault and murder her, again getting off on a technicality.

He excelled at legal loopholes and often skirted his criminal record by using aliases phonetically similar to his actual name to fog up police records.

Cragen promised the squad Lewis wouldn't get away with it again, but that proved to be easier said than done when it was clear he'd struck up a good rapport with his new defense attorney.

To make matters worse, Alice died from a heart attack while in the hospital and her fading eyesight was leveraged against her statement to police. The SVU watched as Lewis was let off on another technicality, with the entire squad feeling gut-punched by the troubling verdict as the detectives headed home for the night.

Benson was especially upset, prompting Cragen to tell her to take a few days off.