What to Know About Law & Order: SVU Season 27: Premiere Date, Cast, Details

In the fictional, televised criminal justice system, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit reigns supreme. Originally conceived as an L&O spin-off to be titled Sex Crimes, SVU has gone on to become widely watched in the Dick Wolf universe. Here's everything we know about the upcoming 27th season:

Here's when SVU comes back for Season 27

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 premieres this fall on NBC. Check back here for more details!

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Mariska Hargitay is making a documentary about her mother, icon Jayne Mansfield

Titled My Mom Jayne, the documentary follows SVU star Mariska Hargitay “as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, [Hargitay] grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her," the description continues.

“This movie is a labor of love and longing," Hargitay said in a statement. "It’s a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I’d never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother’s story and my own truth. I’ve always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before.”

Hargitay spoke to Glamour in 2021 about how losing her mother at such a young age affected her. “I think I learned about crisis very young, and I learned very young that shit happens and there’s no guarantees, and we keep going. And then we transform it,” she said. “That’s been kind of my superpower, and the gift of having trauma early in life. I’ve spent the last 50—how old am I?—57, so 54 years sort of trying to figure out what happened and why, and what am I supposed to do with it?”

