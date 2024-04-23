What Happened to Dean Winters' Character Brian Cassidy on Law & Order: SVU?

What happened between Brian Cassidy and Olivia Benson on SVU?

The two detectives became involved in a serious relationship in Season 14, following their Season 1 one-night stand.

In Season 14 Episode 2 ("Above Suspicion"), Cassidy's cover as the pimp's bodyguard was blown and he got shot.

He was seriously wounded and rushed to the hospital while Amaro and Benson cleaned up the mess. When Cassidy awoke in the hospital, Benson was there to greet him, telling him she wasn't the same person she was the first time they worked together.

She then kissed him.

Their romance were confirmed in Season 14, Episode 3 ("Undercover Blue"), albeit in less-than-ideal circumstances after Munch and Amaro arrived at Cassidy's apartment to inform him that he had been accused of a sexual assault.

The accuser was a sex worker with whom Cassidy used to have a consensual relationship during his time undercover. While her colleagues were delivering the news, Benson walked out of Cassidy's bedroom in a nightshirt.

The accusations complicated their romance, but the charges were dropped after it came to light that the woman had made a false accusation in order to sue the NYPD. Still, as a result of the consensual relationship, Cassidy was demoted.

Despite the demotion, he and Benson continued their relationship, dating throughout Season 14 and Season 15.

After Benson was traumatically kidnapped and tortured by the serial killer William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber) in Season 14, it was Cassidy who became her shoulder to cry on.

In Season 15 of SVU, the couple moved in together.