Why Chicago Med Fans Recognize SVU Guest Star Christian Campbell

Actor Christian Campbell is guest-starring in the May 8 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and it's an exciting return to the squad room after his previous appearance in 2011.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

With an acting career spanning decades, Campbell has appeared in dozens of gripping projects, showcasing his talent for raising the stakes. Campbell's breakout role was in the 1999 rom-com Trick. Soon after, he did the stage musical Reefer Madness, later reprising his role in the 2005 film adaptation co-starring Kristen Bell. Starring in over 90 TV and film projects since, Campbell has emerged as a powerhouse guest star, landing recurring roles in hit series like Big Love, True Detective, and NBC's The Book of Daniel.

Campbell's portfolio of crime dramas includes CSI: NY, NCIS, CSI: Miami, The Good Fight, and Blue Bloods, to name a few. So, how will he do facing Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on SVU? Only time will tell.

RELATED: 25 Celebrities Who Guest Starred On Law & Order: SVU

Ahead of Campbell's return to SVU in Season 26, Episode 21 ("Aperture"), we're checking out some of his other appearances across Dick Wolf's television landscape. Read more, below:

Christian Campbell returns to SVU as a concerned parent

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 21, Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

In SVU's latest, Campbell plays Gordon Dewinn, a concerned father and high-powered businessman whose children get entangled in one of Benson's most mind-boggling cases. But it's not Campbell's first time crossing paths with Benson and her elite squad.

Campbell previously guest-starred in SVU Season 12, Episode 15 ("Flight") as Dr. Ari Nathan, a private physician who catered to the ultra-wealthy. Campbell has become one of Wolf's go-to guest stars; in addition to previously appearing on SVU, he has guest-starred in several projects across Wolf Entertainment.

Christian Campbell's other credits: Law & Order, FBI, Chicago Med

Beyond SVU, Campbell also appeared in the original Law & Order in 2022, guest-starring in Season 21, Episode 8 ("Severence"). He played Ethan Merritt, a scummy executive who landed on the squad's radar but proved to be a red herring. That same year, Campbell appeared in an episode of Wolf's FBI: Most Wanted.

RELATED: A Former Law & Order: SVU Detective Just Returned to the Show in a New Role

In 2018, Campbell joined Wolf's One Chicago universe after guest-starring in Chicago Med Season 4, Episode 6 ("Lesser of Two Evils") as Adam Carson, an abusive husband who landed in the Emergency Department after his wife got into a car accident.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Shop Law & Order merch!