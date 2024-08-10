Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, August 10, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new or a repeat tonight? Here's everything to know about the August 10 episode's Host and Musical Guest.

Back in May, Saturday Night Live wrapped up Season 49 with a three-week run of new episodes hosted by Dua Lipa, Maya Rudolph, and Jake Gyllenhaal. The Season 49 finale aired on May 18 with Presumed Innocent star Gyllenhaal as Host and "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter as Musical Guest.

Did you know that SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show ever? The 2023-2024 season earned 18 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series. SNL cast members and Hosts also received recognition for standout work, with Bowen Yang nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Maya Rudolph earned a nod in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on May 11, and Kristen Wiig was nominated in the same category for her April 6 episode. April 13 Host Ryan Gosling also received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, which was also the highest-rated ep of the 2023-2024 season.

Since late July, all eyes have been on the 2024 Paris Olympics — and Season 49 cast members Mikey Day, Marcello Hernández, Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner got to take in all the action in person, as they visited the Summer Games and spread excitement for the historic Season 50.

So with the Olympics still currently airing on NBC, is SNL new tonight?

Sarah Sherman as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Brain Worm and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live Episode 1863, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, August 10, 2024?

No.

Saturday Night Live won't air on August 10, because it's preempted for the final night of the 2024 Paris Olympics before Sunday's Closing Ceremony.

As SNL heads into its 50th(!) season in fall 2024, mark your calendars for another big night celebrating moments from the show's long and storied history: A three-hour primetime special is coming on Sunday, February 16, on NBC.

Bowen Yang and host Jake Gyllenhaal during the “Bike Trail” sketch on Saturday Night Live on May 18, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

If you want to see all the action live, check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience Season 50 in person. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

Stream every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

