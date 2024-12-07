Paul Mescal, Shaboozey and Chloe Fineman Are Getting Tipsy on SNL

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the December 7 episode.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, December 7, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

With viral sketches, surprise guests, and A-list Hosts, the first half of Saturday Night Live's historic 50th season has been memorable to say the least.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

For the most recent new episode — on November 16 — Charli XCX was the latest artist to pull double duty as both Host and Musical Guest. The SNL cast and crew then took a much-deserved break around the Thanksgiving holiday to rest and recharge.

For the past two weeks surrounding Thanksgiving, NBC has re-aired earlier Season 50 episodes — so you might be wondering: Is Saturday Night Live new this week? Find out below.

RELATED: Paul Mescal, Chris Rock, Martin Short Announced as December SNL Hosts

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, December 7, 2024?

Yes! SNL is new this week.

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Paul Mescal during Promos in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 8 on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Paul Mescal. The Gladiator II star is going from the Colosseum to Studio 8H, as he makes his SNL hosting debut.

Who is the Musical Guest?

Shaboozey attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage

Shaboozey.

The breakout rapper's sing-along stomper, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has been a smash hit since the summer. It has now spent 19 weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record set by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for the longest reign of a song. This will be Shaboozey's SNL debut.

Paul Mescal, Shaboozey and Chloe Fineman Are Getting Tipsy on SNL

How to watch A Saturday Night Live Christmas

NBC will air A Saturday Night Live Christmas on Wednesday, December 18, at 9/8c.

The two-hour special will feature a compilation of memorable Christmas-themed sketches from the show's 50 seasons. A Saturday Night Christmas will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day, Thursday, December 19. An encore presentation of the special will air December 23 at 8/7c on NBC.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50

RELATED: Every Musical Guest of SNL Season 50

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock any time.