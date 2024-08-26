Fred Armisen and The 8G Band ft. Bob Mould: Makes No Sense At All

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers New This Week? August 26-August 30, 2024

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, or is it in reruns? Here's what to know about Seth Meyers' guests the week of August 26.

Since 2014, Late Night with Seth Meyers has delivered in-depth interviews, fun segments with Meyers' fellow Saturday Night Live alums like Will Ferrell, Rachel Dratch, and Amy Poehler, and, of course, hilarious, sanity-restoring installments of "A Closer Look" every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

It's been a big year for Late Night. Not only did Meyers sit down with his longtime friend Andy Samberg for a panel event at PaleyFest LA, celebrating a decade of the NBC late night talk show, but Meyers also officially signed on to stay at the Late Night desk through 2028.

In July, the talk show also got some love from the Television Academy. Late Night received two Emmy nominations for its 11th season, for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Music Direction.

Fan-favorite YouTube series Late Night with Seth Meyers: Corrections also scored a nod for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. Late Night has now been nominated 11 times since it first got a nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2017.

If you need more Meyers, don't miss the hour-long Closer Look Primetime special live on Wednesday, September 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.

So who's on Late Night the week of August 26, and is a repeat? Check out everything you need to know below.

Amy Poehler being interviewed by Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers on August 22, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, August 26, 2024?

No. The show is taking a brief hiatus ahead of what's going to be a busy fall in 30 Rock.

Check out the schedule for new episodes airing the week of August 26 below.

Monday, August 26: Anna Faris, Colman Domingo.

José Medeles sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 7/15/24)

Tuesday, August 27: Mia Farrow & Patti LuPone, Myha’la, and Simon Rich.

Todd Sucherman sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 8/13/24)

Wednesday, August 28: Casey Affleck, Meredith Hagner.

Todd Sucherman sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 8/14/24)

Thursday, August 29: Jean Smart, Jonathan Bailey.

Todd Sucherman sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 8/15/24)

Friday, August 30: Channing Tatum, Sabrina Ionescu. (Original air date 8/21/24)

When will new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers return?

New episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers will return on Tuesday, September 3, and will occupy its usual time slot of weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Until then, you can always catch up on Late Night episodes anytime on Peacock.

Who's on Late Night next week?

Stay tuned for updates!

Actor Will Ferrell, comedian John Oliver, actress Rachel Dratch, comedian Bowen Yang during the sketch “Second Chance Theatre” on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 12, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

