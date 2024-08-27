Watch Will Forte Deliver Seth Meyers' Rehearsal Dinner Toast as This SNL Character

Fred Armisen and The 8G Band ft. Bob Mould: Makes No Sense At All

The Late Night Host said Forte's obscene speech went over so well, Andy Samberg asked him to do it at his wedding.

Weddings can be stressful, but they can also be hilarious — especially if an unpredictable Saturday Night Live character crashes it to give a speech.

That's what happened to Seth Meyers when Will Forte gave a surprise toast at the rehearsal dinner for his wedding to Alexi Ashe in September 2013. Forte shared sentiments for the couple not as himself, but as his deeply strange SNL character Hamilton Whiteman.

When Forte visited Late Night with Seth Meyers in February 2015, Meyers named Hamilton as one of his "personal favorites" among Forte's characters from his tenure on the sketch show.

"For those who've forgotten, talk a little about Hamilton Whiteman, because he was an interesting cat," Meyers said to Forte, who explained that Hamilton could be described as "very close-minded," to say the least.

"I would say he says very offensive things. In general, he's a pretty bad guy," said Meyers.

"A bad guy with a heart of gold," Forte added. Hamilton's most recent appearance was during Kristen Wiig's April 6, 2024 SNL episode.

Kristen Wiig and special guest Will Forte during the "Retirement Party" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860 on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Anyways, my rehearsal dinner, people were giving toasts... obviously we hadn't invited Hamilton Whiteman, but he showed up," Meyers said. Then he rolled the clip of Hamilton's extremely off-color speech.

Will Forte crashed Seth Meyers' wedding as his SNL character Hamilton

In the video, Forte is indeed dressed as Hamilton, wearing the character's signature blond bowl cut and aviator sunglasses. He stands before Meyers and his soon-to-be wife, Alexi Ashe, and deems the couple "a match made in Hell’s counterpart."

From there, the definitely not-safe-for-work speech gets even more awkward as Hamilton can't understand why Ashe would be with Meyers. But the clip ends with Hamilton admitting that their match somehow "works."

This wasn't the first time Forte had given an uncomfortable wedding toast dressed as Hamilton Whiteman. He also delivered one in a 2008 sketch from Season 34, Episode 11 hosted by Hugh Laurie.

Wedding Toast

"The best part about that was, you walked off having done that [Andy] Samberg was getting married three weeks later, he immediately ran over and said he needed you to do that at his wedding," said Meyers. "And if you thought I got it bad..."

"It was an honor to be at your wedding and it was a great weekend," the MacGruber star told Meyers.

"That was about a six minute toast, and that was about the only 30 seconds we could show on television," Meyers noted.