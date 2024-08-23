Amy Poehler Just Shared the Best Books She Read This Year: See the List

Fred Armisen and The 8G Band ft. Bob Mould: Makes No Sense At All

Amy Poehler Wants to Be an Intellectual Late Night Guest, Talks About Her Recent Reads

The Inside Out 2 star delivered hilarious book reviews in a delightfully giggly interview with her pal Seth Meyers.

As Seth Meyers' very first talk show guest and close friend of more than 20 years, Amy Poehler is always a delight on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The Parks and Recreation alum's August 22 appearance was extra special, paying tribute to Fred Armisen and the 8G Band, who turned in their final performance on the show that same evening. And, citing the many "intellectual" guests Meyer has sat down with, Poehler soon stated her aim to become one of them by raving about her favorite books of 2024 (and a couple she didn't love as much).

The pals' chat began with a funny story from their recent dinner with Rachel Dratch and Rashida Jones (presumably the same night that produced an adorable July 2024 TikTok starring the four). Then Poehler got down to business.

"I've come on a lot, and I've been, like, hilarious and stuff, and I'm tired of that," Poehler deadpanned. Explaining that she wants to seen as one of Meyers' "smart" guests from now on, she added that "this coincides with the fact that I gave myself a challenge this year to read 50 books."

"You guys are just clapping that I said it," Poehler said at the audience's applause, before admitting she's read 30 so far.

"You're maybe a little behind pace?" Meyers asked.

"I think I'm right where I'm supposed to be," Poehler retorted.

"I'm just saying, if it's August...you only got four more months," said Meyers. "So you're averaging, what, like, 15 every four months?"

"How many have you read this year?" Poehler asked.

"I didn't set some weird goal," Meyers shot back, as only a true BFF can.

Amy Poehler's favorite books from her 2024 reading challenge

Poehler brought almost all of the volumes with her to Late Night, commencing a show-and-tell-style series of funny book reviews (at one point Meyers sneezed and, after Poehler commanded the audience to stand up and cheer, they both dissolved into giggles). Check out her top picks below.

Tenth of December by George Saunders

"The great Tina Fey recommended it to me. We were on tour and she said, 'You should read that. It's a lot of short stories, so you should be able to finish it,'" Poehler said.

All Fours by Miranda July

"Great, sexy book," Poehler raved.

Vladimir by Julia May Jonas

In this twist on Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita, "a college professor becomes obsessed with a younger guy. It's really funny and good, and I would highly recommend."

Excavations by Kate Myers

"It's about women descending on an archeological dig site," Poehler said. "I love the idea of digging things up, things being buried. But I always want to know, if you watch TikTok and you see things being uncovered: Did they just put it there?"

Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Ann Lamott

"Incredible writer. We all love Anne Lamott — she tells us about 'carbonated holiness'", Poehler told Meyers. "Anne Lamott is to writing what Jack Black is to singing: Joyful, so talented, every time I hear it or read it, I want more."

Little Penguins by Cynthia Rylant

"Okay, I'm gonna have to read a few children's books to get to 50," Poehler admitted. "But this is a great book by Cynthia Rylant and the talented Christian Robinson, who is an incredible illustrator."

Catch ‘Em and Cook ‘Em by Bunny Day

"She tells you how to open oysters, and also how to hunt for clams at night with a flashlight," Poehler explained.

"And have you done either of those?" Meyers asked.

"No," Poehler answered.

Watch Amy Poehler's full interview above to find out which two classic books did not make her favorites list, and watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.