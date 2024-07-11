Seth Meyers Is an Extra in Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch's Viral TikTok

Whoopi Goldberg Explains How She Came Up with Her Name, Talks The Change Comic Book

Rashida Jones Used to Host SNL Cast Members Late at Night in New York City Clubs

Rashida Jones Used to Host SNL Cast Members Late at Night in New York City Clubs

The SNL x Parks and Rec reunion happened the same week Jones and Meyers reminisced about the friend group's days partying in NYC clubs.

Looks like Galentine's Day arrived in July this year — and we've never been more jealous of a friend hang before.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

On July 10, Amy Poehler posted a TikTok titled "Summer in the City" that doubled as a Parks and Recreation reunion and a Saturday Night Live one. It featured longtime friends Poehler, Rachel Dratch, and Rashida Jones standing on a street corner in New York, singing a song about the wardrobe their wearing — with Seth Meyers making a funny cameo.

RELATED: Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Fan-Cast the Stars Who'd Voice Their Inside Out 2 Emotions

"Hoops and a black short dress, hoops and a black short dress," Dratch intones, kicking off the pals' contribution to the "boots and a slick back bun" outfit chant TikTok trend.

It's Jones' turn to flaunt her ponytail and cashmere shirt next, and finally, it's Poehler time to debut a little ditty about having "a little blue bag."

But if you watch the video more than once — which it seems like many have, the TikTok has racked up almost 19 million views since it was posted — you'll notice a man walking by in the background of each shot of the women singing about their wardrobe. Meyers evidently joined them on their New York adventure, and we can only dream about fun the friends got into.

"Seth Meyers is me as an extra trying to get more camera time," wrote one viewer in the TikTok comments. Pop star Meghan Trainor also commented, saying: "Dream friend group." We have to agree.

RELATED: All About Rashida Jones's Famous Parents and Son with Ezra Koenig

Rashida Jones and Seth Meyers were New York club kid friends

On July 9, Jones stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the two longtime friends reminisced about their clubbing days — and how they met each other in New York City back in the "early aughts" when Jones was a club promoter between her acting gigs.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Seth Meyers during Samantha Ronson's Thursday Party at NA Night Club at NA Nightclub in New York City, New York. Photo: Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

"We went out very late! We would meet at midnight," Meyers said as he showed the audience a picture of them with Poehler at the club back in the day. "We were like the new Brat Pack."

RELATED: A Real Club Promoter Inspired Bill Hader's Stefon

"We called ourselves that," joked Jones.

"Can I tell you something embarrassing? It's been forever. But in the back of my head, I'm always like, 'I'm going to start doing that again,'" Meyers continued, after asking the actress the last time she went clubbing.

"That's a very bad idea for so many reasons," she told Meyers.

Maybe they should just stick to afternoon group hangs.