All About Rashida Jones's Famous Parents and Son with Ezra Koenig

Pam and Karen Have an Awkward Conversation About Jim | The Office | NBC

Pam and Karen Have an Awkward Conversation About Jim | The Office | NBC

Born to a music icon dad and a TV star mom, Rashida Jones keeps her own famous family with Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig under the radar.

Actress, writer, and director Rashida Jones was born to famous — and famously talented — parents: Her dad is legendary music producer Quincy Jones, and her mom is late Twin Peaks actress Peggy Lipton. While Jones was in the spotlight long before she starred as Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation and Karen Filippelli on The Office, she keeps her own family with partner Ezra Koenig under the radar.

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

Jones and Koenig, a Grammy-winning musician who fronts the band Vampire Weekend and counts Beyoncé's "Hold Up" among his production credits, have been reportedly been dating since 2016. The low-key couple made a rare public appearance together in 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles.

Here's everything to know about Rashida Jones's family.

RELATED: Looking Back on "The Fight," Parks and Recreation's Snake Juice Episode

Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Rashida Jones's dad is Quincy Jones

Jones was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and she and her older sister, Kidada Jones, share the same mother and father.

Her father is producer and songwriter Quincy Jones. While his massive catalog includes countless hits and dozens of movie soundtracks, Jones is best known for producing Michael Jackson's Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad albums, and organizing the famous 1985 charity recording of "We Are the World."

Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones attend the 'Quincy' premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

"I have tons of things that are like both of my parents: The way I deal with the world, and we have similar politics," Jones told the off camera show in 2016. But, Jones added, she was serious about attending college from childhood (she graduated from Harvard in 1997), and was "all about the straight and narrow. Maybe that's my way of rebelling, because my parents were artists."

RELATED: Maya Rudolph's Mom Minnie Riperton Sang Songs You Definitely Know

Rashida Jones's mom is Peggy Lipton

Peggy Lipton was an actress who quickly rose to fame in the late 1960s as Julie on a 21 Jump Street-esque show called The Mod Squad. After taking an acting hiatus to raise Rashida and Kidada, Lipton returned to TV in another well-known role on Twin Peaks as diner owner Norma Jennings.

Lipton, who was close with both of her daughters, died of cancer in 2019 at age 72.

"The pain and grief is unmatched, anyone who has lost a parent knows," Jones wrote in an Instagram post marking her first birthday after her mother's passing. "But she loved me so unconditionally, in a way no one else ever will and that is forever. This day belongs to Peggy. I miss you so much, mama. I hope you're soaring."

Kidada Jones, Peggy Lipton and Rashida Jones attend the Kidada for Disney store launch at Mondrian New York on May 3, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard/WireImage for Disney

In 2017, Rashida Jones told Seth Meyers that her real parents were cast as her onscreen parents on Angie Tribeca, her Steve Carell-produced sitcom that ran from 2016-2018. But while Lipton played the role of Peggy Tribeca in two episodes, her dad was ultimately replaced by Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson. "Listen: My dad is a very talented man. You can't have it all," she joked to Meyers.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Karen Fillipelli on The Office

In the same interview, Jones recounted a surreal story from her childhood in Hollywood: Posing for a photo with her dad, sister Kidada, Drew Barrymore, and E.T. (as a kid, Jones was also bitten by Bubbles the chimp — an animal kept as a pet by Michael Jackson at the time — and still has the scar on her hand.)

Rashida Jones Recast Her Father Quincy Jones on Her Show

Rashida Jones Recast Her Father Quincy Jones on Her Show

In 2018, Jones co-directed a documentary about her father's life, Quincy. Her mother, who divorced Jones in 1990, also appeared in it. "My parents are so close, and that really makes it easier, because it all comes from a place of love," Jones told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "My mom is so empathetic towards my dad, but it also was incredibly raw for her to go through what she went through and admit that the relationship didn't work out."

Rashida Jones and partner Ezra Koenig share a son

While Jones previously dated producer Mark Ronson and former Barack Obama speechwriter/Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau, she's been with Vampire Weekend lead singer and guitarist Ezra Koenig since at least 2016, per People. While neither has revealed whether they've wed, Koenig has referred to Jones as his wife in interviews, and in April 2024 told People that they're "married in the eyes of God."

Jones and Koenig welcomed a son, Isaiah Jones Koenig, on August 22, 2018, E! News reported.

Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig attend the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Jones and Koenig haven't publicly shared photos of six-year-old Isaiah. During a January 2021 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jones did share a small update during life in quarantine with Koenig and their son. Fallon asked if Isaiah "is musical," given the lineage he inherited from both of his parents.

"Who knows what he'll be? He has a very good sense of melody and rhythm," Jones said, joking that she should ask The Roots' Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson for tips. "He's very into drums. I'm gonna call Ahmir."