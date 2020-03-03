From Deedle-Dee Productions, Reveille and Universal Television, the multi-award-winning comedy series "The Office" presents a hilarious documentary-style look at the humorous, and sometimes poignant, foolishness that plagues the 9-to-5 world. Based on the award-winning BBC hit, "The Office" is a fly-on-the-wall "docu-reality" parody of modern American office life that delves into the lives of the workers at Dunder Mifflin, a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

In the series, Andy Bernard (Ed Helms, "The Hangover"), the preppy salesman and die-hard Cornell alumni whose endless and unique musical talents keep the office entertained, is the new Dunder Mifflin Scranton manager.

Reporting to Andy are the loyal, and often times unmotivated, staff including sales rep Jim Halpert (John Krasinski, "Away We Go," "It's Complicated") who shares his working space with Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson, "The Rocker"), the arrogant assistant to the regional manager whose responsibilities have expanded as he became the new owner of the office building. Pam Beesly Halpert (Jenna Fischer, "Walk Hard," "Blades of Glory") is the office receptionist-turned-office administrator whose office romance with Jim led to marriage and the birth of their daughter Cece and son Phillip. A surprising bromance has also formed between Andy and the ambitious distribution coordinator, Darryl Philbin (Craig Robinson, "Hot Tub Time Machine"), who moved his office from the warehouse to the main building.

Also starring are Leslie David Baker ("Malcolm in the Middle"), Brian Baumgartner ("Arrested Development"), Kate Flannery ("The Heir Apparent"), Angela Kinsey ("Furry Vengeance"), Paul Lieberstein (writer, "King of the Hill"), Oscar Nuñez ("The Proposal"), Phyllis Smith ("Bad Teacher"), Creed Bratton (former member of The Grass Roots) and Ellie Kemper ("Bridesmaids").

"The Office" is executive-produced by Ben Silverman, Greg Daniels, who developed the series for American audiences, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Paul Lieberstein, Brent Forrester and Dan Sterling.

Since its premiere on NBC in March 2005, "The Office" has established itself as a genuine hit, earning prestigious television honors such as the 2006 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, 2006 Peabody Award, 2006 and 2008 AFI Honors, Producers Guild Award, Writers Guild Award, SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy, Ace Eddie Award for editing and a Television Critic's Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.