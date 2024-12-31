The Best Performances from the Top 5 Live Finale | The Voice | NBC

While The Voice is off the air, there's plenty to watch on NBC on New Year's Eve.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 31, 2024)

After a season full of 4-Chair Turns, new rules, and rousing performances, fans of The Voice are eager for more episodes.

It’s been a few weeks since Season 26 aired its finale episode on December 10, so what’s happening with The Voice tonight? Read on for everything you need to know about when The Voice will return on NBC with all-new episodes.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 31, 2024? No, unfortunately there won’t be a new episode of The Voice on tonight, December 31, 2024. The Voice will return with brand new episodes when Season 27 premieres in February 2025.

But if you’re looking for something to watch on New Year’s Eve, NBC has you covered! At 8 p.m. ET, you can watch an episode of St. Denis Medical followed by an episode of Night Court at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Later on, you can watch A Toast to 2024!, a star-studded special with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager airing from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on NBC. Stick around for The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year's Special where the Late Night with Seth Meyers host looks back at his hilarious and iconic “Day Drinking” segments with celebrities like Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Kevin Hart, and more.

Shortly after the ball drops on January 1, E! News Presents NBC's Hot 10 of 2024 airs from 12:35 a.m. to 1:35 a.m. ET on NBC. Hosted by E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight, the end-of-year special looks back at the most unforgettable moments from the past year and will feature special appearances from familiar faces like Jimmy Fallon, Dolly Parton, Andy Cohen, and more.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice returns with new episodes when Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. Fans of The Voice will be introduced to a brand new group of Coaches: Season 26’s winner Michael Bublé, The Voice OG Coach Adam Levine, Season 16’s winning Coach John Legend, and country artist Kelsea Ballerini.

How to watch The Voice

You can stream every episode of The Voice Season 26 with Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg on Peacock right now.

If you’re looking for older videos and past performances, you can watch thousands of videos on The Voice’s YouTube channel, including a compilation of Sofronio Vasquez’s best performances following his win in Season 26.

To watch brand new episodes of The Voice, mark your calendars for the Season 27 premiere on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.