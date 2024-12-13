Sarah Michelle Gellar on Manifesting Her Dexter: Original Sin Role and Her Investigation Skills

Relive the Hilarity of Seth Meyers' Best "Day Drinking" Moments on NBC's NYE Special

Raise a glass with Seth Meyers and his celebrity buddies this New Year’s Eve! One of the most iconic segments from Late Night With Seth Meyers — “Seth Goes Day Drinking” — is celebrating the new year with a fun New Year's Eve special airing on NBC.

“Seth Meyers rings in the New Year by looking back on his many Day Drinking segments,” a synopsis for the special reads. “While we encourage you to drink responsibly, we will show you many instances where Seth did NOT because he was hanging with Rihanna, Post Malone, Will Forte, Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Kevin Hart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lizzo and Dua Lipa.”

Seth Meyers and Rihanna in "Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking" during Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 6, Episode 116 on June 20, 2019. Photo: Jon Pack/NBC

Indeed, the Saturday Night Live alum once told James Corden that day drinking with Rihanna was the “drunkest I've ever been,” but also said “it was worth every second of it." He also told IndieWire he often wakes up “in a terror” after filming the segment, explaining, “I’m like, ‘Whoa, what did I say!? Was I cool!?"

Read on for everything you need to know to watch The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve Special.

Kevin Hart and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1556 on September 5, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

You can watch a compilation of the late night host's most hilarious and memorable "Day Drinking" segments on NBC starting at 11:30 p.m. ET on December 31, 2024. The special's run-time is a little over an hour, ending at 12:35 a.m. ET. You can find your local NBC channel to watch The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve Special here.

There’s plenty to watch on New Year’s Eve on NBC

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Seth Meyers in "Day Drinking" during Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 11, Episode 108 on June 3, 2024; Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during TODAY on Tuesday, December 3, 2024; The St. Denis Medical cast during St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Lloyd Bishop; Nathan Congleton; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In addition to Meyers’ “Day Drinking” special, you can also watch hilarious episodes of St. Denis Medical and Night Court, as well as fun specials from TODAY and E! News on New Year’s Eve.

Season 1, Episode 3 of St. Denis Medical (“Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain”) airs at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Night Court Season 3’s premiere episode (“The Judge’s Boyfriend’s Dad”) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, NBC is airing A Toast to 2024! with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The duo “will ring in the new year as they host a primetime, star-studded special featuring the year's buzziest and brightest moments.”

At 12:35 a.m. ET, E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight host an end-of-year special looking back at “the biggest and most unforgettable moments of the year from the Olympics to award show trendsetters and the buzziest celebrity couples in addition to blockbuster films, television, music, sports, entertainment and more along with what to expect in 2025.” E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024 will also feature a few celebrity appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Dolly Parton, Andy Cohen, and more.