The hilarious courtroom sitcom is coming back to NBC for a third season.

Night Court Is Renewed for Season 3! Everything We Know So Far (DETAILS)

Night Court is coming back for a third season!

On May 3, NBC announced that the new Night Court has officially been renewed for Season 3. Read all the details, below.

When will Season 3 of Night Court air on NBC?

No premiere date has been revealed, but check back here on NBC Insider for any updates.

What is the new Night Court about?

"The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court," a press release for the show reads.

"Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth."

Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), Roz (Marsha Warfield) and Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) appear in Season 2 Episode 1 of Night Court Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

What should we expect for Season 3 of Night Court on NBC?

Stay tuned for more details. When we left off at the Season 2 finale, we got to see Roz (Marsha Warfield) make another appearance, reuniting with Fielding. In an interview with NBC Insider, Larroquette talked about what he likes most about filming the revival.

"[I love] seeing the multi-camera situation comedy have a revival — a renaissance, as it were. I love to see that only because that's really what I cut my teeth on. As a boy, that's what I watched on television. You're actually doing a little play in front of an audience every week. And if the writing is good and the people love the characters, it's a great time, and people seem to enjoy watching [the reboot]," he told us.

Loretta (Indira G. Wilson), Roz (Marsha Warfield) and Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) appear in Night Court Season 2 Episode 13. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Meanwhile, Warfield opened up about why she thinks the new Night Court has found the success that it has today.

"People tell me they used to watch the show with their parents, their grandparents, aunts, uncles — someone they really loved. And they got to associate the show with that affection. And so now, those people have children, and they're giving their children the same kind of experience. "I used to watch this show when I was a kid." And I guess the affection for the show and the love that people have for the characters transfers to a whole other generation."

How do I watch the first 2 Seasons of Night Court on NBC?

The first 2 seasons of the new Night Court are available for streaming on Peacock.