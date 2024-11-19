St. Denis Medical Premiere Scores High Ratings On NBC and Peacock

Superstore’s Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin put their minds together to create a comedy that the entire family can enjoy, and that show is none other than St. Denis Medical, which had a strong debut last week on NBC.

Set in a fictional Oregon hospital of the same name, the brand-new series takes viewers inside of the lives of the St. Denis Medical staff as they manage friendships amongst one another while trying to tend to their always-in-need patients. With a cast filled with well-known actors and comedians, including David Alan-Grier, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Allison Tolman, the show manages to find laughter within a hospital environment.

The St. Denis Medical premiered with a two-episode debut on NBC last week. The premiere drew in nearly 4 million viewers on its November 12 launch, recognized as the #1 scripted program of the entire night, making it the highest-rated scripted boradcast series premiere without an NFL lead-in in nearly two years. The number of viewers tuning in to watch the show’s first couple episodes has since grown to 7.4 million.

The mockumentary currently stands as NBC’s #1 comedy launch on Peacock. Not to mention that it’s been receiving high praise from critics, earning an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The premiere episodes gave viewers the proper introduction to the characters and their different personalities.

Now as the season progresses, fans will get to see how the staff continue to interact with each other and hopefully not get into too much trouble along the way.After all, the executive director in charge, Joyce (McLendon-Covey), is focused on one goal and one goal only: to take the hospital to the next level by any means necessary.

Season 1, Episode 3 of St. Denis Medical, "Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain,” will premiere on November 19, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC. You can watch the episode the next day streaming only on Peacock.

You can also catch a quick glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode in the above sneak peek clip, which shows that nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) is still figuring out how to properly handle his duties without messing everything up.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c.