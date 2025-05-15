What Happened in Found's Season 2 Finale? That Shocking Final Scene Explained

Season 2 of NBC's Found came to a close tonight, and the excellent finale wrapped up a number of overarching narrative threads in unexpected ways.

Of course, the big setup from last week was the reveal that Jamie Reed (Parker Queenan) had been kidnapped by Sir's (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) deranged half-sister Lena (Danielle Savre), just after being reunited with the rest of his family. Naturally, it's up to Gabi (Shanola Hampton), Margaret (Kelli Williams), and the rest of the M&A crew to do what they do best: find a missing individual. Easier said than done, especially when Dhan (Karan Oberoi) is asked to help track down the wife of an old Army buddy he disavowed years before.

How does Season 2 of NBC's Found end?

Well, where do we start recapping Found's packed Season 2 finale? Jamie being taken hostage and held at gunpoint by Lena seems like a good beginning. It's not exactly a good situation for Jamie, but you know what we mean.

Jamie is really just a bargaining chip, however. What Lena really wants, is for Gabi to recant her testimony against Sir, this ensuring his freedom. Sir, meanwhile, is still laboring under the illusion that he and Gabi will run away together and create a new life in some foreign country that has no extradition treaty with the United States.

The well-oiled M&A machine immediately springs into action when FBI Agent Millen (Vince Foster) shows up seeking Dhan's help finding the wife of their mutual Army buddy, Mike Bergin (Henri Esteve). Dhan is somewhat reluctant to agree, given the fact that Mike's foul-up in the field years before led to Dhan being captured and held inside a deep, dark hole. Nevertheless, he agrees to put his beef aside for the sake of Mike's spouse, Desiree (Kanesha Washington), who, it transpires, is battling cancer.

"When I read the character, I knew he had a military background," Oberoi recalled during an interview with NBC Insider. "I have one as well. I used to be in the Canadian Forces. So the secrecy element of Dhan…there's things I understood with buddies that I had who served overseas. There’s some stuff that I knew, but it was [mostly] all on the page and leapt out at me."

In the end, we learn that Desiree's estranged birth mother, a naturopathic doctor, has been treating her daughter in isolation with natural remedies containing cinnamon, which Desiree is allergic to. Thankfully, Dhan, Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), and Detective Trent (Brett Dalton) find her in time before it's too late.

When meetings with Sir and Carrie go nowhere, Gabi makes a bold play, offering herself up in exchange for Jamie. The meeting point is set for the high school classroom where Gabi and Sir first met all those years ago. Let's not forget: Sir — aka Hugh Evans — was Gabi's English teacher once upon a time.

Lena takes the bait, which sends Sir into a panicked frenzy (one of the few times he's not in complete control of a situation). Just before Gabi and Margaret show up to the school, Jamie, who refused to be a victim again, breaks free of his bonds and wrests the gun from Lena. Gabi then takes possession of the gun and tries to convince Lena to break the cycle of violence and manipulation as Sir's original victim. Lena doesn't go for it and still tries to kill Gabi, but is arrested before she can pull the trigger.

A press conference announcing Jamie's safe return is set for the following day. Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta) plans to watch it alone when Lacey shows up at his door with two coffees. Perhaps there's some hope for their relationship after all.

"All of us are rooting for them," creator, showrunner, and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll told NBC Insider several months back. "We’re the biggest Zeke and Lacey shippers in our writers’ room ... That’s been a beautiful breath of fresh air on the show, is the will-they-won’t-they of Lacey and Zeke."

During the press conference, Gabi decides to unburden herself of the sin that nearly destroyed her life by admitting to the entire world that she kidnapped Sir and held him captive in a basement for nine months. This admission of guilt was inspired by Jamie, who, just the night before, finally vocalized a desire to talk about the years he spent in captivity (something he's been reluctant to do since his return).

At the same time that Gabi spills her deepest, darkest secret, however, prison guards rush into Sir's cell to find the felon lying unconscious in what appears to be a puddle of his own blood.

All episodes of Found are now streaming on Peacock.