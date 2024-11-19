St. Denis Medical's Wendi McLendon-Covey says The Office's Steve Carell Was a "Good Kisser"

Before Wendi McLendon-Covey was running an underfunded hospital on St. Denis Medical, she had a memorable role on another beloved workplace comedy.

These days Wendi McLendon-Covey is deeply immersed in the world of hospital administration as tightly-wound Joyce on St. Denis Medical, but the actress recently opened up about her appearance on another well-loved workplace comedy, The Office, and let out a surprisingly juicy tidbit about her famous co-star.

Years before her role on St. Denis Medical, McLendon-Covey had a brief, but memorable, role on The Office that left her with a very good impression of co-star Steve Carell.

During a playful round of “Wendi McLendon-Lovey” on a Nov. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked The Goldbergs actress to share something that she loved about some of her costars.

When asked about Carell, she didn’t hesitate to describe him as a “good kisser.”

Who Did Wendi McLendon-Covey Play on The Office?

Steve Carell as Michael Scott and Amy Ryan as Holly Flax in NBC's The Office. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

Fans of The Office may remember McLendon-Covey played the role of “concierge Marie” on the hit comedy in the 2008 episode "Business Trip." The hotel concierge ran into a heartbroken Michael Scott, played by Carell, during a business trip to Canada shortly after he was forced to break up with Holly Flax (Amy Ryan) after corporate transferred her to a new branch.

Michael tried to nurse his broken heart with a one night stand with Marie, but it only left him feeling more miserable about Holly, who he’d later go on to marry.

"It was a one-off...and it was after I was fired from another job for being too 'ugly.' I flew home and there was an offer for me to be on The Office the next day," McLendon-Covey said of the turn of fate. "And it was like, 'Gee, I think I just fell in a pile of blessings.'"

As for the other job that let her go? McLendon-Covey didn’t name it, but said “no one ever saw it” because it never aired.

“You never would have known what it was and it ruined careers,” she said of the flop. “It was bad, like the Lord was saving me.”

Wendi McLendon-Covey Talks St. Denis Medical Co-star David Alan Grier?

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Carell wasn’t the only one to receive praise from the former Reno 911 actress, McLendon-Covey also showered her current costar on St. Denis Medical, David Alan Grier, with some unconventional compliments.

“He is a cuddly, yum yum man, tell him I said that,” she said before adding, “If you had told me in 1989 when I was watching In Living Color that I would be working with him some day, I would not have believed you.”

Grier plays veteran ER doc Ron, who often responds to Joyce’s latest antics on the medical comedy with sarcasm and wit.

In an interview with People earlier this month, McLendon-Covey shared what she loves about playing Joyce, a former oncologist and executive director of the hospital, calling her a “bit of a mess.”

“She's in constant fundraising mode, and she's just bubbling under the surface. She's going to explode at some point, and so I love playing people like that who are trying to hide their real emotions,” she said.

Along with Carell and Grier, McLendon-Covey also showed some love to former co-stars Betty White, Sally Field, Rob Lowe, David Spade and Jennifer Lopez in the segment.

To see McLendon-Covey in her latest role, watch St. Denis Medical Tuesday nights starting at 8/7c on NBC or available streaming the next day on Peacock.