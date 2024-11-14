A St. Denis Medical Cast Member Just Had a Big Superstore Reunion

Superstore's Sandra and Carol may be enemies, but in real life, the actresses have no hard feelings between each other.

Actress Kaliko Kauahi is currently starring as the hard-working and tough nurse Val in the brand-new NBC mockumentary series St. Denis Medical. However, she took a break from her new show to reunite with the woman who played her nemesis in her previous hit comedy, Superstore.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of St. Denis Medical Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

Before Val, she portrayed Sandra Kaluiokalani, Cloud 9's most soft spoken employee with a near perfect memory. Even though the series ended back in 2021 after six seasons, every now and then, the cast members manage to find their way back to one another. For instance, in St. Denis Medical, which is co-created by Superstore's creator Justin Spitzer, Kauahi is joined by some of her former co-stars, including Josh Lawson.

Even then, fans are always hoping to see more of the Cloud 9 team reunite, and the cast never fails to deliver.

Val (Kaliko Kauahi) appears on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

One recent example was during the 2024 Killer Women in Comedy, a Los Angeles event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and NBC’s streaming service Peacock, where some of the funniest performers were under the same roof.

Many superstars from some of the biggest NBC shows were in attendance, including Kauahi and Irene White, known for portraying Carol Malloon on Superstore.

Despite being bitter rivals on Superstore, fighting over a man with near lethal consequences, the two actresses were all smiles as they took pictures with each other (Click here to see them reunite!). The photo of them smiling and getting along in real life feels mind-boggling given their on-screen feud.

Taking shape in Season 2 of Superstore, Carol and Sandra began their rivalry over a man named Jerry (portrayed by Chris Grace). The two went back and forth for seasons, each trying to win over his affection and refusing to let the other stand in their way.

In the end, Jerry dumped Carol and began dating Sandra. Despite all of Carol’s plots to sabotage their relationship, the couple got married in Season 5 after narrowly escaping Carol's final attempt.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that even though by the end of the series the two characters were still at odds, there’s no real bad blood between the actresses. Maybe White would even consider making a cameo on St. Denis Medical as an on-screen reunion? Only time will tell.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.