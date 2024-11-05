St. Denis Medical Cast Detail Their Characters: "I've Been Trying to Play it Cool"

The cast of the upcoming NBC comedy series St. Denis Medical find their characters to be "an ogre," "dumb" and absolutely hilarious.

The highly anticipated premiere of the new NBC comedy series St. Denis Medical is only days away on November 12. Now, the cast is offering up even more information about their brand new characters to get people excited for Justin Spitzer's new comedy.

The show sees the titular hospital's medical team dealing with hectic patients and unexpected drama the patients and staff. St. Denis Medical will follow the characters who do their best to keep it all together. In the above first look at the new show, the cast members from the medical mockumentary comedy reflected on their characters and what being a part of the show means to them.

What is St. Denis Medical?

Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson), Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The co-creation of Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, both known for their work on Superstore, this series takes place in a small yet impactful hospital in Oregon.

The format behind the scenes allows for the cast to break the fourth wall and speak directly with the camera crew following their daily lives in the same style as The Office.

“What really drew me to St. Denis was the idea of getting to talk to cameras,” Allison Tolman shared. She plays the role of Alex, the newly appointed supervisor of the ER department.

“Honestly, that just seemed like so much fun. It feels like [a] workplace docuseries, and The Office, Parks and Rec, people love those shows. And so I’m hoping we can kind of join those ranks," she added.

St. Denis Medical cast on their characters

Val (Kaliko Kauahi) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Aside from Tolman’s character, there are several other people who make up the ER team, one of them being David Alan Grier, who portrays the seasoned and sarcastic doctor, Ron.

“He’s like, you know, the old, evil giant,” Grier describes. “And you go, ‘you must have loved once in your life? Were you always an ogre?”

Then there’s the newcomer of the team, Matt (Mekki Leeper), who is trying his best to fit in with his co-workers and make a good impression.

“He seems dumb,” Leeper quips. “He seems kind of new to medicine and also sometimes new to being a part of the society.”

Val (Kaliko Kauahi) is the nurse administrator, the first-person patients see when they come for help. You might recognize Kauahi from her role as Sandra Kaluiokalani on Superstore. Being a part of this series not only reunites her with Spitzer and Ledgin, but several fellow actors from Superstore will be involved in St. Denis Medical.



“I’ve been trying to play it cool, but I can’t believe that I get to work with these people," Kauahi gushes. "I couldn’t be happier to be back on NBC and to be with old friends."

St. Denis Medical premieres on November 12 on NBC. Watch episodes next-day on Peacock.