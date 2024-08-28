Meet the Cast of NBC’s New Comedy Series St. Denis Medical

This powerhouse cast of NBC's new comedy St. Denis Medical, from the creator of Superstore, is sure to tickle your funny bone.

Most TV comedies fall somewhere between amusing and “meh.” St. Denis Medical, though, comes from Justin Spitzer, who you may know from his work on hits like The Office and Superstore, two time-tested and beloved sitcoms. So, all eyes are on this new fall comedy and its stacked cast.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of St. Denis Medical Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

Like a lot of great comedies hope for, the hospital-set show has a secret weapon in its exceptionally talented cast. The debut of the NBC series about the doctors, nurses, and staff at a busy Oregon hospital is around the corner on November 12 and draws together an impressive group of performers from all walks of show business. From stand-up legends and Tony Award winners to online sensations and up-and-coming stars, the cast of St. Denis Medical finds the most creative ways to make us laugh.

RELATED: Everything to Know About St. Denis Medical on NBC

Here we take a look at the actors who will be tickling your funny bone this fall.

Wendi Mclendon-Covey (Joyce)

Wendi Mclendon-Covey in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

For about seven years, Wendi Mclendon-Covey ruled Comedy Central in her breakout role on Reno 911!, as the bombshell deputy, Clementine Johnson, based on a character she developed with The Groundlings. When she joined the show, she had already been crowned the “The Queen of Improv” by “TV Guide,” but it was her quick wit and racy comments on Reno 911! that earned her a cult following. After a menagerie of guest appearances on comedies like The Office and Cougar Town, her film career took off with Bridesmaids (2011), where she played an unhappily married mother of three. She deployed her comedic skills again in the sitcom The Goldbergs, where she nailed the role of an overbearing '80s-era mom for nearly a decade.

David Alan Grier (Ron)

David Alan Grier in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

For a solid 40 years, David Alan Grier has been one of the funniest people in America. One of those singular talents that excel in many mediums, Grier has wowed Broadway audiences, starred in blockbuster movies, written award-winning books, and even flaunted his dance moves on Dancing With the Stars. The Yale-alum burst onto the scene in the early ‘90s as part of the ensemble cast of In Living Color. Grier has been going full throttle ever since, starring in sitcoms like NBC’s DAG and taking roles in dozens of films, including The Woodsman, Bewitched, Jumanji, and The American Society of Magical Negroes. In 2021, he nabbed a Tony for best actor in the Broadway murder mystery A Soldier’s Play.

Allison Tolman (Alex)

Allison Tolman in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

Sure, another actress could have played Molly Solverson on the first season of Fargo, but only Allison Tolman could create such an endearing portrayal of a frustrated small-town cop. After years of doing comedy improv, the Texas native admitted in interviews she was surprised to land the Fargo part, which earned her nominations for both an Emmy and Golden Globe. Since then, fans have loved seeing her up to no good on NBC’s Good Girls, where she had a recurring guest role. She also took a villainous turn as Alma Fillcot in the dark comedy Why Women Kill.

Josh Lawson (Bruce)

Josh Lawson appears as Bruce in St. Denis Medical. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Another alum of The Groundlings, Lawson seems to find himself at the center of romantic comedies, from his first feature film in 2010, The Wedding Party, to erotic comedy The Little Death (2015), a film that he wrote, directed, and starred in. Equally at home in soap operas and police dramas, the Australian native has learned from the best: he’s acted alongside Will Ferrell twice, first in The Campaign and then in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Meanwhile, Superstore fans may recognize him as the recurring Tate from the pharmacy.

Kahyun Kim (Serena)

Kahyun Kim in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

Right after moving from South Korea, Kim enrolled in Juilliard and went on to act in a steady stream of intriguing projects. Best known for roles in Cocaine Bear (2023), American Gods (2017), and Freaky Friday (2018), Kim has also appeared on Broadway, impressing audiences in blockbuster productions like Hamilton and Finding Neverland. Fans can follow her meteoritic rise on social media, where her brand of humor is on display.

“My mom’s dream came true! I finally work at a hospital! In case anyone was wondering I'm a very very sexy nurse. So hot and so so sexy,” she recently joked about St. Denis Medical.

Related

Mekki Leeper (Matt)

Mekki Leeper in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

No stranger to mockumentaries, Mekki Leeper showed off his playful irreverence as the writer and star of the viral series Jury Duty, for which he earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing of a Comedy Series. The show follows one “regular” person selected for jury duty, but they’re unaware it’s all fake, and actors surround them. Let the hijinks ensue! It’s no surprise the person who created this brilliant premise also has one of the most popular sets on “Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring,” with more than seven million views. You may also recognize Leeper from The Sex Lives of College Girls, where he played a student named Eric.

Kaliko Kauahi (Val)

Kaliko Kauah in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

Your favorite parody about working at a big-box store would not have been the same with Kaliko Kauahi. Playing Sandra on NBC’s comedy series Superstore, Kauahi’s portrayal of an embattled and burnt-out sales associate was pitch-perfect — and deeply silly. Before Superstore and St. Denis Medical, Kauahi starred in Raven’s Home as Principal Kwan and had guest roles on Parks and Recreation.

Catch up on a lot of the cast's past projects like Superstore on Peacock.