Watch the First 4 Minutes of NBC's Newest Workplace Comedy St. Denis Medical

Curious about NBC's new show St. Denis Medical? We've got a first look that will keep you laughing until the November premiere.

If you were excited by the first trailer for NBC’s newest workplace comedy St. Denis Medical, you’ll be thrilled to learn you can now watch the first four minutes of the series. In this opening scene, you'll get a glimpse into what life is like for this hospital’s busy, hilarious staff.

While four minutes doesn’t sound like a lot for those eagerly awaiting the November premiere, as anyone who has worked in a hospital will tell you, it’s more than enough time for quite a lot to happen. So, if you’re wondering what you’ll get from the latest comedy from the people who brought you beloved hits like The Office and Superstore, you can now find out.

The Opening Scene of St. Denis Medical

The series opens with introducing Alex (Allison Tomlan), a clearly hard-working nurse who has seemingly just saved the life of a drug user from an overdose. As she sends him on his way with snacks from the vending machine and a warning about further use, she plays a little trick to help him rehearse for the next time someone offers him drugs…

It doesn’t go well.

But such is the life for not only the doctors and nurses at St. Denis but throughout the entire healthcare system.

“When I was a kid I really wanted to be a doctor and then when I was in college, my nan got sick so we spent a lot of time in the hospital,” Alex explains to the “documentary” cameras. “That’s when I realized the nurses really provide the ‘care’ part of ‘healthcare,’ so I became an RN and I love it.”

As images of a day in her hectic life play out, she adds: “You know, it’s not always glamorous and our patients don’t always appreciate us… and the pay is not great considering the amount of work and risks that we take, but every now and then a moment comes along where you truly change someone’s life… and that’s beautiful.”

Viewers also get to see hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) share her ambitious goals for St. Denis Medical as an “international medical destination” while she goes around "inspiring" her intrepid staff. Among those staff members is Ron (David Alan Grier), a more senior doctor who seems to have a good, albeit unperturbed, relationship with the rest of the staff — the man just cares about his free milkshakes.

These are just a few of the many, many headaches the staff endures. And it's all for the love of helping other people, even at the expense of their personal lives.

Will Alex make it to see her kid’s school play? Curious fans will just have to tune into St. Denis Medical to find out.

When does St. Denis Medical Premiere?

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Created by Justin Spitzer, St. Denis Medical looks to stand on the shoulders of other popular NBC comedies like Parks and Recreation as well as The Office and Superstore, the latter two he had a hand in making. You can catch all the action on Spitzer’s newest show starting November 12 with two back-to-back episodes. After the two-episode premiere, the show will begin airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. just before Season 3 of Night Court at 8:30 p.m.

